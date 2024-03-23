Candace Owens leaves Daily Wire amid arguments with Ben Shapiro over Israel





Conservative firebrand Candace Owens has left the media The daily feed after a war of words with the news brand's founder, fellow far-right Ben Shapiro, which began shortly after the start of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Owens joined the conservative partisan news site, which gained traction during former President Donald Trump's tenure in the White House, in 2020 and hosted a weekday commentary show for the brand, known for repackaging other media outlets' reporting with a right-wing twist. The 34-year-old confirmed the news Friday on X, the platform where most of the drama between the two conservative media personalities played out. “The rumors are true: I am finally free. If you would like to support my work you can go to http://CandaceOwens.com where you will be directed to my local page,” Owens tweeted, then solicited funds on another personal website. “There will be many announcements in the coming weeks.” The rumors are true, I'm finally free. If you would like to support my work, you can visit https://t.co/fOcTKYQDFk where you will be directed to my local page. Or you can give a gift to https://t.co/SB1L1WZYwW Many announcements will be made in the coming weeks. – Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 22, 2024 Owens' boss beat him to it, however. The daily feed CEO Jeremy Boreing tweeted the news of his employment to his followers 41 minutes ago, writing: “Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship. » Shapiro has yet to comment on Owens' departure. Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship. – Jeremy Boring (@JeremyDBoreing) March 22, 2024 The tension between the two conservative far-right stars began to manifest online in mid-November, when Shapiro denounced the “faux sophistication” that Owens displayed regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict; he then called it “unsavory” and “ridiculous.” She has stepped up her criticism of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, where the Hamas-run region's health ministry says the death toll stands at around 32,000 since the start of the war. Owens, the former communications director for conservative PAC Turning Point USA, never one to back down from a fight, responded with Matthew 5:11, a Bible verse, and added: “No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate one and love the other, or you will devote yourself to one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money. Shapiro responded to the host: “Candace, if you think taking money from the Daily Wire somehow comes between you and God, by all means stop.” The Anti-Defamation League, the international Jewish NGO based in New York, decided to weigh in on Owens on Thursday by bringing up Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, whom the advocacy group linked to Owens earlier this week. On Thursday, the ADL had tweeted“White supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes praises Candace Owens' vitriolic anti-Semitism. This is not surprising, but it does raise alarms: when bigots come together to promote an anti-Semitic agenda, it fuels the fire of hatred.” Owens responded to the ADL, writing on Their attacks will have the opposite desired effect. Wake up the world. Thanks, @adl. Owens, who defended Kanye West's anti-Semitic remarks as he lost partnerships, including that lucrative Adidas deal over controversy, and appeared with the rapper at a fashion show in Paris wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, called Israel’s campaign in Gaza a “genocide” and suggested that “Jews will be blamed” if TikTok was banned. Owens is the author of Blackout: how black America can escape the Democratic plantation for the second time and in 2018, founded the Blexit social media campaign.

