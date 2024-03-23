Lokesh Kanagaraj turns actor for Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasans Inimel





Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to make his acting debut for Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasan. While it may not be a feature film yet, the Leo and Vikram director recently shot a music video titled Inimel with Shruti. (Also Read: Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasans next titled Dacoit; makers launch teaser that showcases actors' rustic makeover. Watch) Shruti Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj in Inimel Email preview A week ago, Shruti teased the song on her Instagram, sharing a poster featuring two video game controllers, writing #Inimel all your Delulus Become Trulus. She then shared a video showing Lokesh turned actor, Kamal turned lyricist and Shruti turned composer for the number, writing #Inimel Role Reverse is the New Verse. She then shared a poster of her and Lokesh dressed in pattu outfits, playing a game, writing No Winners No Losers, #Inimel only Players. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. On Thursday evening, she released a teaser for the song, writing that Inimel's full video will be released on March 25. She wrote: #Inimel, the game starts on March 25. Mark the moment! In the video, Shruti and Lokesh play lovers with everyone being wowed by their chemistry in the video. The teaser also gives a glimpse of the song, featuring Shrutis' vocals. Many fans left comments under Shrutis' video, shocked that Lokesh knows how to act. Upcoming work Shruti was last seen in Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Speaking to fans during an Instagram live, Shruti gave an update on her upcoming projects, saying: I am currently working on two films simultaneously. None of them have been released yet. She added that Inimel is so opposite to Monster Machine in terms of production, visuals, singing, everything. Shruti will soon star in Dacoit, directed by Shaneil Deo and starring Adivi Sesh. The film is being shot in Telugu and Hindi with the announcement video showing Shruti in a completely new avatar. The film is a rustic drama set in the hinterlands of India. She will also be seen in Philip John's Chennai Story. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tamil-cinema/lokesh-kanagaraj-turns-actor-for-shruti-haasan-and-kamal-haasan-s-inimel-song-101711071213299.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos