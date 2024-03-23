Related Group and BH launch sales of the Hollywood Condo project





Related Group and BH Group have launched the sale of their condo tower project in Hollywood, across from the Diplomat Beach Resort. Developers and Frequent Partners are planning the 37-story, 350-unit Icon Beach Residences at 3210-3690 South Ocean Drive, according to a news release. The news follows the sales launch of the planned Ritz-Carlton Residences in West Palm Beach, a 28-story, 144-unit project with prices starting at $2.5 million. Coconut Grove-based Related, led by Jorge Prez and his sons Jon Paul and Nick, and Aventura-based BH, led by Isaac Toledano and Liat Toledano, have won approval for Icon Beach as well as a 500-key hotel in August. Renderings of the Icon Beach Residences at 3210-3690 South Ocean Drive (ARX Creative) Units at Icon Beach will range from one to three bedrooms, with sizes ranging from 950 square feet to 2,600 square feet, according to the release. Prices will range between $825,000 and $2.8 million. Gil Dezers Dezer Platinum Realty is marketing the project, according to the release. Related and BH purchased the development site, which fronts the Intracoastal Waterway, for $30 million in August. The site is directly across the street from the Diplomat, and the developers have reached an agreement with the hotel to provide shoppers with beach access and services, senior associate vice president Eric Fordin confirmed. Building amenities will include a marina, fitness center, spa facilities, swimming pool and outdoor theater, as well as the outing shows. The tower will also house artwork from Prez’s contemporary art collection. Renderings of the Icon Beach Residences at 3210-3690 South Ocean Drive (ARX Creative) Fordin said he expects the total sale of the building to reach between $650 million and $700 million. The projects target primarily domestic buyers, but he said the companies have also received a lot of interest from Canadians, a growing demographic in South Florida's luxury market. Earlier this month, Related and BH won approval to build the 500-key hotel on a site also across the street from the Diplomat Beach Resort. Related and BH paid $21.5 million in December to acquire the 4.4-acre site at 3451-3690 South Ocean Drive. The planned hotel project will also include condo-hotel units for sale with hotel services, a BH spokesperson said. Other Related-BH projects include the 26-story Icon Aventura project, which will have 275 condos and 20 apartments. Developers also partnered with the Transit Village development in West Palm Beach and the ultra-luxury Six Fisher Island condo project on Fisher Island.

