Annette Bening as retired mother who disappears Canon City Daily Record

The disappearance of Annette Bening, a retired mother of four, throws her children's lives into chaos in Apples Never Fall, adapted from the novel of the same name. From left to right: Jake Lacy, Essie Randles, Alison Brie and Conor Merrigan-Turner. (Vince Valitutti/Peacock/TNS)

After selling their tennis academy in Florida, Joy and Stan Delaney settle into a difficult retirement. Outside, the sky is sunny. Inside their house, the situation is a little more stormy. Then one day, Joy disappears. This turns the lives of her husband and four adult children upside down in the seven-episode Peacock series, Apples Never Fall.

Starring Annette Bening and Sam Neill, their marriage becomes the backdrop to a larger story about how families ignore unresolved fissures and buried resentments, often to our detriment. Joy and Stan could have gone on like this forever. The catalyst that changes their status quo is the arrival of a visitor, who takes up residence in the couple's gracious, high-ceilinged home. Her name is Savannah (Georgia Flood) and she carefully sows the seeds of discontent in every member of the family. Suddenly, all those repressed and bruised feelings that everyone was suffering burst out into the open, like a piata full of bad vibes. But their interpersonal drama remains there, like a sagging tennis net. If only the show had characters worth investing in.

Savannah intended to stay for just a few days, but it turned into several months. She's a welcome addition, as far as Joy and Sam are concerned, and a far more engaged presence than their involved children. I raised kids who played hard and fought hard, Joy said, but those kids never lifted a finger in the house. Only now, in hindsight, does Joy allow herself to think about it with some irritation.

For Delaney's children, life was intense growing up, where tennis greatness was an expectation they never achieved. Troy (Jake Lacy) has become a venture capitalist who doesn't even bother to hide his latent anger. Brooke (Essie Randles) is a struggling physical therapist. Logan (Conor Merrigan Turner) is doing something vague with boats and yoga. And Amy (Alison Brie) is our researcher, which is Joy's diplomatic way of saying she's flaky and doesn't have a job. None of them are convincing, separately or together, but Lacy comes closest with his pent-up rage.

Shortly after Joy and Stan retire, the kids come over for a meal and it's filled with tension-filled passive-aggressive barbs. Maybe that's why no one seems too alarmed when Joy stops responding to their texts. Eventually, his silence becomes disturbing. Something happened and their father wasn't completely honest about the details.

Part procedural and part sprawling family drama, the series is based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, whose book Big Little Lies fared better in its screen adaptation. Moriarty is Australian and that’s where her books are set; Hollywood versions transpose the stories to the United States, and Big Little Lies was astute in finding a suitable high-end equivalent in Monterey, California. Apples Never Falls takes place in West Palm Beach but isn't interested in the details of its setting, which is upscale but not as old as Palm Beach proper. The show has nothing to say about these undertones of money and class that would definitely eat away at fighters like Joy and Stan, which ultimately blunts the potentially more interesting sides of the story.

Instead, he settles for melodrama to tie up the loose ends of the story. The ending seems perfect, its optimism unearned. The show comes from Melanie Marnich, who also worked on the recent Amazon series The Expatriates, which suffers from similar problems that plague Apples Never Fall. The title is probably a nod to that old saw, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, but I'm not sure it fits. Joy and Stan's children do not repeat their parents' mistakes, but flounder. Yes, these persistent dysfunctions link their childhood. Maybe we all face this, to some extent. If only the Delaneys felt like real people rather than replacements to be developed later.

Apples never fall 2 stars (out of 4)

Where to watch: Peacock

Nina Metz is a Tribune critic.