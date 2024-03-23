Local actor played several Fenton historical figures | News for Fenton, Linden, Holly MI

Local actor Bart Burger has portrayed dozens of characters during his decades-spanning acting career, including two historical Fenton figures, the ghost of Colonel William Fenton in Fenton Ghost Walk and AJ Phillips in Murder Mystery exciting.
I like it because you get a chance to explore who these people were, he said. Either you describe them as they really were, or you describe a fictionalized version of them.
Burger played Colonel William Fenton, the winner of the legendary poker game that gave the town its name, during the Fenton Ghost Walk in October 2022. He played a fictionalized version of AJ Phillips in the 1990s murder mystery 1920 at the AJ Phillips Mansion event on Saturday. , February 10.
Burger knew he wanted to become a stage performer at age 9 when he heard his brother sing the very first note in Belleville High School's new theater during a production of Oklahoma! in 1970.
He then took me backstage, showed me all the locker rooms and everything that happened backstage. I was just like, I want to be up there one day, he said.
He began acting in the ninth grade in 1975. Along with his work in theater, Burger did voiceovers, commercial work, acted in a few films, and made an appearance in Detroit 1-8-7.
Burger grew up in Belleville and met his wife after moving north from Detroit. In 2016, the Fenton Village Players produced a production of To Kill A Mockingbird and he was cast in one of his dream roles, Atticus Finch.
Burger attended the University of Michigan-Flint and graduated in 2009 with a bachelor's degree in theater performance with a minor in psychology. He received his master's degree in clinical psychology from the Michigan School of Professional Psychology in 2010.
They moved to Grand Blanc last July because they have a lot of good friends in the area.
Burger has starred in many other Fenton Village Players productions, including Much Ado About Nothing and Grease. Burger was also in a production of One Flew over the Cuckoos Nest at the Flint Repertory Theater and other Wishing Well Theater events such as A Midsummers Night Dream and The Murder of Rocky Del Rio.
He and his wife, Sen Tuathal, have participated in three shows together where they perform as a couple. One of these productions was Into the Woods where he played Cinderella's father and she played her mother. In The Diary of Anne Frank, she played Edith Frank and he played Otto Frank. In Hamlet he played Claudius and she played Gertrude.
His favorite part about acting is the opportunity to touch someone's life.
The opportunity to go out and give someone an experience that they would have hopefully already had, but relive in a different way. To help them see something in a different way and think about something a little differently, he said. At the theater, everyone is welcome. It doesn't matter who you are, your origins, your gender, your orientation. If you give your soul, you will be accepted.
The next best thing is the lifelong friends you find while doing it. “I can honestly say that many of my dearest and most beloved friends are the people I have shared the stage with and shared this experience with,” he said.
Burgers' full-time job is being a master's level psychologist, which influences his work as an actor.
As an actor, one of our jobs is to understand the nuances, to understand the intricacies of human nature and to be able to portray them. Through my work as a therapist, it gives me a better idea of what someone might be experiencing, he said.
He wrote his master's thesis on how being involved in a theatrical environment influences an individual's self-awareness and empathy. One example is when he played the role of King Claudius in a modernized version of Hamlet at Flint Community Players. His knowledge of psychology helped him build a basis for his character's motivation to kill his brother.
Burger said he has so many favorite characters.
I loved Claudius because I became a complete villain, he said, adding that Atticus Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird and Alfred P. Doolittle in My Fair Lady were also among his favorites. Another is Pseudolus in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum and Uncle Peck in How I Learned to Drive.
You want to be transported to another place, another time, another experience. That's what theater is, he said, adding that he hopes people will have a culturally enriching experience together and that they will come out of that experience with a new way of thinking, a new way of seeing something , a new joy, even a new joy. elsewhere in life.
Burger plans to be part of the Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast at Buckham Alley and he plans to audition for Wishing Well Theaters' production of Tempest for Fenton Shakespeare in the Park Festival this summer. He is looking forward to seeing the list of productions for the next season of FVP.