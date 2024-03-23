Entertainment
South Korean actor Jeon Jong-seo captivates Dodgers players
[Source]
South Korean actor Jeon Jong-seo stole the show during the Los Angeles Dodgers' exhibition game against South Korea's Kiwoom Heroes in Seoul.
Key points:
-
Despite the Dodgers 14-3 victory, it was Jeon's ceremonial first throw that garnered attention, particularly from the Dodgers canoe.
The details:
-
To kick off the game, Jeon, who wore a Dodgers shirt, leggings and knee-high socks baseball socks, threw out the first pitch at the Gocheok Sky Dome on March 17. The 29-year-old star delivered a throw that visibly amused spectators and players, including Chris Taylor and Tyler Glasnow.
-
In a images now viral of the moment, the camera pans to Taylor and Glasnow shortly after Jeon launches. Dodgers players seem to be smitten with the actor.
-
Social media users took to X to react to the players' apparent admiration, and many understand their reaction. Tyler looks smitten by her, one person said, while another person added: Can't blame them. Another comment said: All these guys better be single or they will be when they get home.
-
Jeon's presence continued to make waves as she posed for a photo with the Dodgers team, cementing her memorable moment.
About Jeon:
Trending on NextShark: New video and images showing a closer look at the damaged interior of the Fukushima reactor
-
The 29-year-old actress is best known for her roles in the 2018 thriller “Burning” and the 2020 horror film “The Call,” which won her the award best actress prize at the Baeksang Arts Award. Jeon has also made notable appearances in projects like Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon and Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.
The Seoul series:
-
The exhibition game took place before the Dodgers kicked off their historic 2024 game season in Seoul, in which Chan Ho Parkthe first South Korean player in the MLBthrew out the ceremonial first pitch.
-
THE Seoul The series marks the first MLB regular season game to take place in South Korea. MLB the nation as the venue for its international matches as part of its expansion strategyinfluenced by Seoul's successful partnership with MLB during the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
Download the NextShark app:
Want to keep up to date with Asian-American news? Download the NextShark app today!
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/watch-south-korean-actor-jeon-172546557.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- South Korean actor Jeon Jong-seo captivates Dodgers players
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Trump's Truth Social is losing money and having poor sales. Still, it could trade for a value of $5 billion.
- Lily Gladstone's Oscars dress featured works by Indigenous artists | Entertainment
- Peter Schrager Says Goodbye to the 'NYC Era' of Good Morning Football as the NFL Network Show Moves to LA
- 8 Spring Fashion Items Found for Under $50 During Amazon's Big Spring Sale
- Local actor played several Fenton historical figures | News for Fenton, Linden, Holly MI
- Prime Minister Modi conferred Bhutan's highest civilian honor, the Order of Druk Gyalpo | News from India
- Annette Bening as retired mother who disappears Canon City Daily Record
- Best IPL live betting sites for live cricket betting 2024 in India
- MSU men's basketball eyes upset by No. 1 seed North Carolina in March Madness second round
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange