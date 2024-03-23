As Kate announces her cancer treatment, we look back at the recent events that fueled the rumors





By SYLVIA HUI – Associated Press

LONDON (AP) Friday, Kate, the Princess of Walessaid she was undergo chemotherapy for cancer, an announcement that comes in the middle of a year that has so far not been good for the British royal family. First there was the shock to the royal health when palace officials announced that King Charles III and Kate both had health problems. The lack of information about Kate's condition and whereabouts subsequently fueled an increasingly frenzied response. rumor machine who moved from the margins of social media to the front pages of the world. Distrust of the monarchy only intensified after Kate admitted that she edited an official family photo, and palace officials have struggled to regain control of the narrative as conjecture and conspiracy theories persist. People also read… Here is a timeline of recent events relating to the royal family: December 25, 2023: Kate attends Christmas mass at Sandringham, the royal estate on the east coast of England, alongside Prince William, their children and other members of the royal family. This is the princess's last public appearance. January 16, 2024: Kate, 42, is admitted to the London Clinic and undergoes abdominal surgery. The news was not announced until the next day. January 17: Kensington Palace revealed as Kate recovers from a planned operation. Authorities say her condition is not cancer-related, but have not specified what surgery it was, saying only that it was successful. They say she will remain in the private hospital for 10 to 14 days and will be away from public view until after Easter. Buckingham Palace announced the same day that King Charles would be treated for benign prostatic hyperplasia. January 21: Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, says she suffers from malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer. January 26: King Charles is admitted to a London hospital for a three-day stay for prostate treatment. January 29: Kate and Charles are both released from the hospital. Charles is pictured leaving the hospital with Camilla and greeting well-wishers. Kate is not pictured leaving the hospital, but officials say she is “making good progress” and will continue her recovery at home. February 5: Buckingham Palace announces that Charles has cancer and will receive treatment. Officials have not said what form of cancer the king is suffering from. February 7: Prince Harry arrives in the UK from California to visit his father. He leaves the next day. February 27: William comes out of a memorial ceremony for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, at the last minute, for a personal reason. The palace declined to give further details but said Kate continues to do well. Later that day, Buckingham Palace announced that Thomas Kingston, the son-in-law of Prince Michael of Kent, died at the age of 45. Prince Michael is a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. March 1: An inquest reveals that Thomas Kingston died from head trauma on February 25. A gun was found near his body at his parents' home. March 4: A photo showing Kate in a car with her mother Carole Middleton in Windsor circulates on social media. It is published by some international media outlets, but not in any of the UK newspapers. March 6: People magazine quotes a royal spokesperson as saying that William is focused on his work and not on social media. March 10: Kensington Palace post a photo of Kate surrounded by her three children to mark Mother's Day in Great Britain. The photo, the first official since the princess underwent surgery, was removed hours later by the Associated Press and other news agencies over concerns it had been digitally manipulated. March 11: Amid a new wave of speculation about his health sparked by the altered family photo, Kate apologizes on social networks for the confusion caused. She says she occasionally experiments with editing, like many amateur photographers. March 16: The Sun newspaper publish a video reportedly showed a smiling and relaxed Kate shopping with William at a farm store near their home in Windsor. March 20: The Information Commissioner's Office says it is investigate a report that at least one London Clinic staff member attempted to snoop through Kate's medical records while she was a patient at the hospital. March 22: In a video address, Kate announces that she is undergoing treatment for cancer, including preventative chemotherapy. She says she is doing well and getting stronger every day, but she needs to focus on her recovery. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Stay informed about what's happening Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyprogress.com/partners/ap/entertainment/as-kate-announces-her-treatment-for-cancer-a-look-at-recent-events-that-have-fueled/article_78f5f1f5-d5c9-583e-ab3d-c4155f6c0d07.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos