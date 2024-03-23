As Kate announces her cancer treatment, we look back at the recent events that fueled the rumors

By SYLVIA HUI – Associated Press
LONDON (AP) Friday, Kate, the Princess of Walessaid she was undergo chemotherapy for cancer, an announcement that comes in the middle of a year that has so far not been good for the British royal family.
First there was the shock to the royal health when palace officials announced that King Charles III and Kate both had health problems. The lack of information about Kate's condition and whereabouts subsequently fueled an increasingly frenzied response. rumor machine who moved from the margins of social media to the front pages of the world.
Distrust of the monarchy only intensified after Kate admitted that she edited an official family photo, and palace officials have struggled to regain control of the narrative as conjecture and conspiracy theories persist.
Here is a timeline of recent events relating to the royal family:
December 25, 2023: Kate attends Christmas mass at Sandringham, the royal estate on the east coast of England, alongside Prince William, their children and other members of the royal family. This is the princess's last public appearance.
January 16, 2024: Kate, 42, is admitted to the London Clinic and undergoes abdominal surgery. The news was not announced until the next day.
January 17: Kensington Palace revealed as Kate recovers from a planned operation. Authorities say her condition is not cancer-related, but have not specified what surgery it was, saying only that it was successful. They say she will remain in the private hospital for 10 to 14 days and will be away from public view until after Easter.
Buckingham Palace announced the same day that King Charles would be treated for benign prostatic hyperplasia.
January 21: Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, says she suffers from malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer.
January 26: King Charles is admitted to a London hospital for a three-day stay for prostate treatment.
January 29: Kate and Charles are both released from the hospital. Charles is pictured leaving the hospital with Camilla and greeting well-wishers. Kate is not pictured leaving the hospital, but officials say she is “making good progress” and will continue her recovery at home.
February 5: Buckingham Palace announces that Charles has cancer and will receive treatment. Officials have not said what form of cancer the king is suffering from.
February 7: Prince Harry arrives in the UK from California to visit his father. He leaves the next day.
February 27: William comes out of a memorial ceremony for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, at the last minute, for a personal reason. The palace declined to give further details but said Kate continues to do well.
Later that day, Buckingham Palace announced that Thomas Kingston, the son-in-law of Prince Michael of Kent, died at the age of 45. Prince Michael is a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
March 1: An inquest reveals that Thomas Kingston died from head trauma on February 25. A gun was found near his body at his parents' home.
March 4: A photo showing Kate in a car with her mother Carole Middleton in Windsor circulates on social media. It is published by some international media outlets, but not in any of the UK newspapers.
March 6: People magazine quotes a royal spokesperson as saying that William is focused on his work and not on social media.
March 10: Kensington Palace post a photo of Kate surrounded by her three children to mark Mother's Day in Great Britain. The photo, the first official since the princess underwent surgery, was removed hours later by the Associated Press and other news agencies over concerns it had been digitally manipulated.
March 11: Amid a new wave of speculation about his health sparked by the altered family photo, Kate apologizes on social networks for the confusion caused. She says she occasionally experiments with editing, like many amateur photographers.
March 16: The Sun newspaper publish a video reportedly showed a smiling and relaxed Kate shopping with William at a farm store near their home in Windsor.
March 20: The Information Commissioner's Office says it is investigate a report that at least one London Clinic staff member attempted to snoop through Kate's medical records while she was a patient at the hospital.
March 22: In a video address, Kate announces that she is undergoing treatment for cancer, including preventative chemotherapy. She says she is doing well and getting stronger every day, but she needs to focus on her recovery.
