Check out the impressive gun skills of James Bond actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson





If Bullet Train actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes the next James Bond, he will already know how to handle the firearms available to the British spy. Over the years, Taylor-Johnson trained with Taran Tactical Innovations, a company that works with movie stars like John Wick's Keanu Reeves to prepare action projects. On Instagram, Taran Tactical had some fun with a recent report that Taylor-Johnson would become the next Bond after Daniel Craig. The video, seen below, brings together various sessions the actor had at the shooting range and features the classic 007 theme for the background music. Part of the footage comes from a contest between the Kick-Ass star and 2020's Punisher actor Jon Bernthal, which was previously posted on Youtube. John Wick: Chapter 3 star Halle Berry has also trained with Taran Tactical in the past, and Dune: Part Two actor Austin Butler has also worked with the company on the shooting range. Taylor-Johnson addressed the Bond rumors earlier this week, but kept everything under wraps. “I can only really talk about the other things I’m going to show and tell,” he said. Two of these projects are action films: The Fall Guy and Kraven the Hunter. Earlier this year, Taylor-Johnson reportedly met with 007 producers to discuss the role Craig played in five films from 2006 to 2021. The 26th Bond film has not been officially announced, but it will mark a new era for the film franchise. Seven actors have played the secret agent on the big screen, starting with Sean Connery in Dr. No.

