Lisa Rinna Answers If She Would Ever Return to 'RHOBH' and What the Show Taught Her

Lisa Rinna Answers the Question of If She'll Ever Return to 'RHOBH' and What the Show Has Taught Her
During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Add a chestknown for her eight-year stint on THEThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hillsshared an unexpected benefit she got from the reality series: an improvement in her acting career.
The 60-year-old star revealed that her experience on RHOBA had a positive impact on her acting abilities. “I'm playing again [and] I'm not kidding, you're laughing but it's true. I think it made me a better actress,” she said in the interview.
Rinna, who has returned to scripted shows since leaving the reality series, highlighted its influence on her upcoming Lifetime film, Meanest momin which she stars alongside her daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, 25. The film is inspired by true events and explores the complex dynamics of a mother-daughter relationship marred by cyberbullying.
“Working with these women, living this experience… I just made a film called Meanest mom, which I trained for for 8 years on this show,” Rinna said. “I definitely did and I had a lot to learn from. I have a lot to learn from working on this show for 8 years, different psychologies of different women, I would never have discovered that if I hadn't done this show.”
Rinna expressed her gratitude for the time she spent on RHOBA but firmly stated that she would not return to the series. “No, never. No, I wouldn't,” Rinna said quickly. “I'm grateful for that show. I'm the person I am today because of it, but I'll never go back. No, I did it. I did it, I did it, I saw the movie.”
His departure from the series, announced in January 2023 after the broadcast of season 12, marked the end of an era for the iconic reality TV star. Despite her departure, Rinna remains grateful for the support she received from viewers and fans.
After her departure, Rinna received positive feedback from fans, which she found pleasantly surprising. “I didn't expect that, I really didn't,” Rinna explained in a previous interview with People. “That was the thing that was most unexpected to me in everything.”
