Lisa Rinna says RHOBH made her a 'better actress' and gives her thoughts on her return

Add a chest learned a lot from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — but would she ever come back?

Rinna, 60, said during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show On Friday, March 22, she is “grateful for the experience” she had on the Bravo reality show, adding, “I think it's made me a better actor because I'm acting again.”

Rinna explained that her time as a housewife came in handy when she was working on her latest project. “Working with these women, living this experience… I just made a film called Meanest mom, which I trained for for eight years on this show,” she said. “I definitely did it and I had a lot to learn from. I have a lot to learn from working on this series for eight years. Different psychologies of different women, I never would have encountered that if I hadn't done this show.

Although Rinna expressed her appreciation, she told the host Jennifer Hudson that she would not consider returning to RHOBA for another race.

“I am the person I am today because of that, but I will never go back,” she noted. “No, I did it. I did it, I did it, I saw the movie.

The Rinna Beauty founder debuted on the Bravo franchise in 2014 as a lead actor, remaining on RHOBA for eight seasons. After facing challenges both on and off screen during the 2022 season, Rinna revealed her decision to take a step back.

“This is the longest job I’ve had in my 35-year career and I’m grateful to everyone at Bravo and everyone involved with the show,” she said. We in a January 2023 statement. 'It's been a fun 8-year ride and I'm excited for what's to come!' »

Reflecting on her reality TV experience on Friday, Rinna admitted that she had “made mistakes” and had “regrets” about how she had behaved in the past.

“I will apologize, or I will think and know [it was wrong]” she said. “But I wouldn't change anything because I am who I am because of what I've been through. Good, bad, ugly.

Related: Former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Stars: Where Are They Now?

It turns out that some diamonds don't last forever! While some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have been a part of the Bravo hit since season 1 (looking at you, Kyle Richards), others have left the show and moved on. The sixth installment of the Real Housewives franchise was announced in March 2010 and first aired. […]

It seems like a break from the Bravo spotlight was exactly what Rinna needed. In March 2023, she exclusively said Us every week She was in “absolute heaven” after leaving the franchise.

THANKS! You have successfully registered.

“I mean, I went to Paris and London and got to travel and go to fashion shows. I'm really having the time of my life,” Rinna said. We. “I'm having so much fun and it's all about fun and partying. I mean, it's perfect. This couldn't have come at a better time.

Since its release from RHOBA, Rinna enjoys spending time with her daughters. (Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin share Delilah Belle, 25, and Amelia Gray, 22.)

“I don't have the impression [motherhood] is very difficult at the moment and I'm even afraid to say that I don't want to bring bad luck to him. I have my two daughters [in town] right now, which is really fun,” she exclaimed. We. “Amelia has been here for about a week. …I guess my challenge is kind of keeping up with their lives and careers, and that's what's been a challenge because they're doing so well and they're all over the place. It's been really fun.