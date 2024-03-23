Judge dismisses case over Avengers technology

The Walt Disney Company has pushed back against allegations in a case that is part of a long-running dispute at the intersection of Hollywood and Silicon Valley over the use of allegedly stolen VFX technology to animate some of the world's most popular characters. icons of the company in its most profitable films. .

A federal judge on Thursday dismissed copyright infringement claims filed by Rearden, finding he could not substantiate claims that his vaunted VFX technology was widely used in the creation of Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame. The court deferred ruling on whether Disney violated the VFX company's patents.

At the center of the affair: allegations that DD3, the Disney company, collaborated on films like The beauty and the Beast, guardians of the galaxy and several Avengers installments, may not have possessed the technology that would have played a substantial role in the production of the films. A complex chain of title, which involved bankruptcy and fraudulent sale, effectively led to confusion around the ownership and licensing of MOVA Contour Reality Capture.

Last year, an Oakland jury found that Disney had violated Rearden's intellectual property by using copyrighted technology to animate characters in The beauty and the Beast. The payout, however, was minimal, with jurors awarding the company about $600,000 after finding that Disney knew it may have been using MOVA Contour inappropriately, but continued to use it nonetheless . Part of the verdict, nearly $350,000, sought to recover profits attributed to the use of the technology. Disney stood to lose more than $100 million in the case, due to allegations that the film's box office success was due to VFX work done by MOVA.

Still undecided are allegations that Disney is liable for indirect and contributory copyright infringement, as well as patent infringement, for alleged use of the technology in Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame. Massive damage is on the table, with Disney facing the prospect of having to forgo profits from the films, which have collectively grossed more than $6 billion.

The copyright infringement allegations focused on the degree of MOVA's contribution to the films.

Last year, Tigar dismissed Rearden's complaint, concluding that the company could not substantiate its claims of copyright and patent infringement due to a lack of evidence that its VFX technology had done the essential work creating some CG characters. Directors could be the “authors of facial motion capture results,” he found.

In an amended complaint, Rearden pointed to new evidence by which he alleged that DD3 possessed a computer file of a capture of Mark Ruffalo, who played Hulk in the film. Avengers installments, containing “substantial amounts of copied MOVA source code covered by Rearden's copyright” in the software.

Tigar was not convinced that Rearden supported claims that the file was used to animate the Hulk. He pointed out that Rearden failed to identify the file's creation date or other indications of his purpose in creating the films.

Rearden's arguments “do not sufficiently support a plausible inference that DD3 exploited MOVA or copied MOVA source code into output files such that MOVA was “widely used in the creation of Infinity War And End of Game,'” the order states.

Because Rearden's new allegations are insufficient to support claims that DD3 committed direct copyright infringement, Tigar concluded that Disney could not be held liable at this stage of the litigation for secondary claims of infringement. of copyright. It also said it would decide whether to allow patent infringement claims after a process in which the court determines the scope and meaning of a patent's claims.

The judge gave Rearden an additional opportunity to amend his complaint to remedy allegations of copyright infringement because Rearden still has not received certain documents in DD3's possession. “The Court will therefore grant Rearden one final chance to amend his copyright infringement claim, in which Rearden must be prepared to do [its] unqualified statements and/or with additional details explaining the basis for [its] beliefs,” he wrote.