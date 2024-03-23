March Madness sparks surge in sports betting in Kansas





March Madness sparks surge in sports betting at KCK's Hollywood Casino Updated: 6:58 p.m. CDT March 22, 2024 With March Madness underway, so is the sports betting craze. Gamblers wagered more than $9 million in Kansas last year – and Hollywood Casino says that two days into March Madness, it's already seen more sports betting than a year ago. It launched reserved seating in its sports betting section to meet demand. “We knew it would be popular,” said Tyrone Myrick, Hollywood Casino’s vice president of marketing. “People ask, 'What are you going to do?' » “At the Hollywood Casino, there are giant screens showing tickers of all the games, food, drinks and 140 like-minded friends. Gardner, Kan. resident Lalo Cerecedes, took the day off to sit at a reserved table. “We did it last year; It was fun,” he said, gesturing to his tablemates, who were also his work colleagues. “I always wanted to go to Vegas, but why now? “We are here because Missouri has not legalized gambling,” he said. So he spent $125 to reserve three leather seats and a leather sofa with a good view of several screens, and just steps from a betting kiosk. Clark figures he'll spend several hundred dollars. there Friday. His wife thinks it will be at least a thousand. “Missouri is missing out on a lot of revenue by not legalizing gambling,” he said. Kansas will gladly accept it. Last March, with more than $9 million in wages won in Kansas, the Kansas Lottery reported the state received $5,483. In April, more than $6 million in wages were earned and the state collected about $12,000. With March Madness underway, so is the sports betting craze. Gamblers wagered more than $9 million in Kansas last year – and Hollywood Casino says that two days into March Madness, it's already seen more sports betting than a year ago. It has launched seat reservations in its Sports Book section to meet demand. “We knew it would be popular,” said Hollywood CasinoVice President of Marketing, Tyrone Myrick. “People ask us, 'What are you going to do?' » “For several weeks. Since the Super Bowl ended, people have been wondering what's going on here.” At Hollywood Casino, giant screens show tickers of all the games, food, drinks and 140 like-minded friends. Gardner, Kan., resident Lalo Cerecedes took the day off work to sit at a reserved table. “We did it last year; it was fun,” he said, gesturing to his tablemates, who were also his work colleagues. “I've always wanted to go to Vegas, but why now? I have it here in my home state.” They plan to spend the whole day at the table. Ty Clark drove 45 minutes from St. Joseph, Missouri, to the Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas. “We are here because Missouri has not legalized gambling,” he said. So he spent $125 to reserve three leather seats and a leather couch with a good view of multiple screens and just steps from a betting kiosk. Clark figures he'll spend several hundred dollars there Friday. His wife thinks there will be at least a thousand. “Missouri is losing a lot of revenue by not legalizing gambling,” he said. Kansas will gladly take it. Last March, with more than $9 million in wages earned in Kansas, the Kansas Lottery Reported that the state received $5,483. In April, more than $6 million in wages were collected and the state collected about $12,000.

