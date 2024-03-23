Connect with us

BRCC Secures Three-Year Grant to Boost Workforce Development in Film and Television

Celtic Studios (Archive photo)

Baton Rouge Community Colleges' Film Production and New Media program receives a $750,000 grant over three years to enhance film and television workforce development programs.

BRCC will receive $250,000 annually from the state Entertainment Development Fund to support its collaboration with Celtic Media Center and the International Alliance of Theater and Stage Employees.

The Entertainment Development Fund supports the state's entertainment workforce through customized education and training programs.

Through the Entertainment Development Fund, Louisiana Economic Development has invested more than $7.5 million in education and workforce development programs at institutions across Louisiana.

The film industry was hit hard by the pandemic in 2020, but the Baton Rouge's film industry rebounded with a successful 2022. Spending on local film productions tripled to nearly $82 million in 2022, up from $28.3 million the previous year. It surpassed the previous industry high of $54.3 million in 2019, according to the Baton Rouge Film Commission.

The Capital Region has hosted several high-profile productions, helping the local film industry recover from the production drought caused by the pandemic.

Strikes by the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America last summer shut down film and television productions across the country.

The Writers Guild strike ended in October after five months, and the Screen Actors Guild strike ended in November.

Cory Parker, executive director of Celtic Studios could not be reached for comment by deadline this afternoon.

