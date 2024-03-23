Wizards of Waverly Place sequel starring Selena Gomez ordered to series





the Wizards of Waverly Place officially gets the sequel series treatment. Two months after placing a pilot order for Wizards, Ayo Davis' Disney Branded Television banner has placed an official order for the upcoming series. The show will air this year on Disney Channel and Disney+. Wizards production begins next month in Los Angeles and will feature Selena Gomez and David Henrie reprising their roles as Alex and Justin Russo. Both will produce the series. Henrie will lead the cast of series regulars alongside Max Matenko (Platonic), who plays Justin's youngest son, Milo. He joins the previously announced cast which also includes Janice LeAnn Brown (superimposed) in the main role of a young and powerful witch Billie; Alkaio Thiele (Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends) as Justin's eldest son, Roman; and Mimi Gianopulos (Rutherford Falls) as Justin's wife Giada. Gomez will be the guest star at the premiere. Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas (The Raven's House) wrote the pilot and executive produced alongside Disney guru Gary Marsh (Descendants: The Rise of Red). Andy Fickman (Race to Witches Mountain) directed and produced the pilot and will direct several episodes of the series, which revolves around Justin as he chooses to live a mortal life with his family. When Alex (Gomez) brings Billie to his house for help, Justin must mentor the wizard-in-training. “the Wizards of Waverly Place has captivated hearts with its spellbinding adventures and big laughs, creating unforgettable memories for children and families around the world,” said Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “We can't wait to return to the magical world of Wizardsinviting both longtime fans and a new generation to experience enchantment alongside Selena, David and our incredible cast and crew. the Wizards of Waverly Place launched Gomez's career and was part of a roster of Disney Channel mega-hits that also included Hannah Montana, Lizzie McGuire And It's so Raven, among others. With the series launching online and streaming, it will help bolster Disney Channel's slate of live-action comedy productions, which includes the latest season of superimposed, Raven's Home, The Villains of Valley View And Pretty scary. Disney Branded Television, which is one of the Mouse House's in-house studios, has been on a roll lately with hits such as Percy Jackson and the Olympians And Goosebumps, both of which have been renewed for a second season. The latter, transformed into an anthology, revealed this week Friends favorite David Schwimmer to direct its second season.

