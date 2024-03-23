Entertainment
Rocky Hulne: Life lessons from the backyard – Austin Daily Herald
Rocky Hulne: life lessons from the backyard
Published at 6:01 p.m. on Friday March 22, 2024
Just because you hear it all the time doesn't mean it's true.
I often hear the media complain about how the next generation is doomed by their phones, antisocial behavior, and lazy habits.
It's almost like I'm experiencing deja vu from when my generation was told we would fail because we were too attached to video games. These games have been around a lot longer than our parents thought, but we still managed to become adults. Well, some of us did.
The fact is, it’s easy and common to label the younger generation as lost and unmotivated, but it’s time for a reality check.
This past weekend my teenage daughter started thinking about planting a tree in our backyard and my teenage son asked me to buy him an agility ladder and cones so he could practice for the next football season. Although they are both no strangers to Tik Tok and their style of humor and entertainment often confuses me, their childhoods are not that different from mine and they are certainly not afraid to go out and to move.
These thoughts crossed my mind when my son asked me to play catch with him in the backyard. First of all, I think it's awesome that he hasn't gotten to the point where he's too cool to play catch with his old man. Second, there's something relaxing about a game of father-son wrestling, whether it's with a baseball like the heartbreaking ending of Field of Dreams or with a football, which is my favorite thing to throw front to back.
As his arm gets stronger and mine gets weaker, it's clear to see how much time has passed. When we first started playing soccer in this same yard, my son was a little boy who couldn't catch the ball or throw it more than five yards.
Now he does jumps and sprints in the wind.
Being around kids keeps you young, but it also reminds you of how old you used to be.
My ability to go up and catch a ball is nowhere near where it once was, when I regularly played touch football in front of my dorms at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Back in the day, when the weather got warmer, our group of friends would go out on the grass and play touch football. Since the grounds were surrounded by dorms, we almost felt like we had an invested audience.
Almost.
Now it's my son's turn to go out and play football with his friends and the feeling is bittersweet. It's great to see his passion, but it's also a sign of a changing of the guard.
But that's life. Nothing stays the same for long and the sooner you accept that, the happier you will be.
