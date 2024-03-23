Minori Terada, Castle in the Sky Actor Colonel Muska, Dies at 81





Castle in the Sky voice actor Minori Terada sadly passed away at age 81 on March 14. His agency, CES Entertainment, released the official statement of his death on March 23, adding that he died of lung cancer. Minori Terada, the voice actor for Colonel Muska in Hayao Miyazaki's Castle in the Sky, died on March 14. In the early hours of March 14, 2024, Mr. Terada, a member of our company, passed away due to lung cancer at the age of 81. While continuing to work until the end, he never gave up and worked hard to receive treatment. hopefully, his company announced. About Japanese voice actor Minori Terada Born on November 7, 1942 in Tokyo, the veteran Japanese voice actor was well known in the anime industry. His iconic anime roles include Alien Metron in Ultraman Max and Colonel Muska in Hayao Miyazaki's Castle in the Sky. Read also | The Boy and the Heron Netflix release date: Oscar-winning film from Studio Ghiblis During his 60-year acting career, he also appeared in director Shinji Somai's Sailor Suit and Machine Gun in 1981. Although he is best remembered for his contributions to the film Castle in the Sky, Terada ironically forgot his attachments to the project because his recording was completed in a brief period of two days. Apparently he also didn't see the finished product and denied his connection to the film during an interview with Weekly Women. In another interview, he discussed the concept of a chameleon actor, implying that he couldn't make any role his own since an actor's color varies depending on the director's image. Terada, whose father, Masaaki Terada, was a famous painter, initially aspired to become a journalist. However, he eventually entered the Bungakuza Research Institute and made his stage debut as a performer in 1961. The following year, he made his theater debut. Winning the Best Actor award at the 23rd Mainichi Film Awards in 1968 for his starring role in The Human Bullet, Terada firmly established his presence in the industry. Additionally, he has voiced character roles in films and dramas, including 1980's Blade Runner, the 1980 series Shogun, and even the 1987 Fuji TV edition of the Gandhi biopic. Rest in peace, Minori Terada.

