Sound and image art installation inaugurated Saturday | Entertainment News





DELHI Bushel will host an opening celebrating O Kind Veld Sparrow, an immersive sound and image installation by Michael Peters from 4pm to 7pm on Saturday, March 23. At 5 p.m., Peters and guest musician Al Margolis (composer and performer under the name If, ​​Bwana) will construct a live performance using words and sounds as materials in correlation with the installation. According to a press release, on view March 23-31, O Kind Veld Sparrow features poetry, sound, art (visual poetry), film (kinetic visual poetry), and eerie symbolic objects to create an environment immersive, a kind of flight. simulator where discovery, mental journey and even transcendence become possible. Objects in the installation include a bisected period with gestation text on display, a black horse on a field of stars rearing above an orb-shaped doorknob, cereal boxes from an artist's dream, a comet measuring tape, scientific meters. , and a big bang clock, all relying on a low-end drone compensated by higher registers of AM radio static. Taken together, these strange elements gently congeal into a complex ambient environment with meditative effects. The juxtapositions and congruences of sound, image, text, objects and ideas allow new ideas to appear, but with a logic of improvisation open to the future. Peters is the author of Vaast Bin (Calamari Press, 2007) and a range of sound, image and text works. In addition to print and online journals, his work appears in poetry and visual poetry anthologies such as The Last Vispo Anthology (Fantagraphics, 2012) and Resist Much/Obey Little (Spuyten Duyvil, 2017). His visual poetry has appeared in nearly 20 group exhibitions and is scattered in special collections such as the Sackner Archives and the Vanguard Libraries at Ohio State and the University at Buffalo, as well as in private collections . Peters is also a member of the musical group Poem Rocket and a member of the Sun Ra label on Atavistic Records, the Chicago-based avant-garde jazz and rock label. Peters has performed at the Bowery Poetry Club of New York, the St. Marks Poetry Project, Issue Project Room, and Zinc Bar, as well as the Boston Poetry Marathon, SUNY Albanys Art Museum, Round Lake Auditorium, and Chicagos Museum of Contemporary Art. The event is free and open to all. Bushel is located at 106 Main St. in Delhi. Visit www.bushelcollective.org for more information.

