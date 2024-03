Ark Animated Series Surprise Drops With Ridiculously Stacked Hollywood Cast Ready To Get Gnawed By Dinosaurs

The first six episodes of Ark: The Animated Series, based on the popular dinosaur survival game Ark: Survival Evolved, were released on Paramount+, with seven more episodes to arrive at an undetermined date. The series is perhaps most notable for an exceptional range of acting talent, including Michelle Yeoh, Russell Crowe, Gerard Butler, David Tennant, Jeffrey Wright, Elliot Page, Madeleine Madden and, most famously, Vin Diesel. The official blurb for the series reads: “When 21st century paleontologist Helena Walker (Madeleine Madden) finds herself resurrected on a mysterious primitive island populated by prehistoric beasts, she must learn to survive with new allies across the time, while trying to discover the true nature of their strange new world. Along with the release, something called “Bob’s “Dear Jane” Animated Series Event” is now available in Ark: Survival Ascended. Players can unlock costumes from the series by finding “Dear Jane” notes in the game, with the role of Bob played by none other than Judge Dredd himself, Karl Urban. This will run weekly until April 11 with new notes and rewards tied to the animation's storyline, with the first week's items being Helena and Bob's costumes, as well as Dodo and Scary the Parasaur. Ark: The Animated Series was announced alongside Ark 2 (which also stars Vin Diesel) in 2020, a sequel to the original game which is expected later this year . This was revealed during a four-minute trailer blast, with Vin Diesel chewing up every scenery in sight, but Studio Wildcard has remained relatively quiet since then (despite being a bin game). survival sand). This follows last year's remake of the first game, renamed Ark: Survival Ascended, which dropped a bit of noise in initially telling fans it would be a free upgrade for existing owners (in this case they charged $50 for a bundle that included the game and an Ark 2 pre-order). It also suffered from server issues, being subject to a memorable summary by the game's lead designer, Jeremy Stieglitz, that “the servers are crap, they run like crap, and their stability is crap.” Ark: The Animated Series is currently only available in the US, but will be released worldwide on April 19 (which might just be when to expect the final seven episodes). It won't be over either, since the series is already confirmed for a second season. Sign up to get the week's best content and great gaming deals, curated by editors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/games/survival-crafting/arks-animated-series-surprise-drops-with-a-ludicrously-stacked-hollywood-cast-ready-to-get-chomped-by-dinos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos