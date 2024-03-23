Historic meeting of the French impressionists recreated in a Parisian exhibition | Art and design

In a photographer's studio north of Paris, covered in red and gold carpet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Edgar Degas put the finishing touches on hanging their paintings, while their fellow artists Berthe Morisot and Camille Pissarro deplore the lack of recognition for their work. and Claude Monet deplores the fact that he was taken for Douard Manet.

Outside, Parisian gentlemen in top hats and bustling ladies admire the newly completed Opera House or have an early evening drink on the café terraces while carriages crisscross Baron Haussmann's new grand boulevards.

The Muse d'Orsays exhibition opening this week Paris 1874 Inventing Impressionism will take visitors on a virtual journey back 150 years to the very moment that marked the birth of the movement that changed the history of impressionism. 'art.

When the 30 artists now known as the Impressionists gathered in the studio of photographer Flix Nadar at 35 Boulevard des Capucines in Paris on the evening of April 15, 1874, they were largely unknown and struggling.

Many had been rejected by the jury of the annual Salon of the Academy of Fine Arts, the official arbiter of artistic merit, and had decided, almost in desperation, to open their own independent exhibition.

At the time, they were not known as Impressionists: the term appeared soon after when the journalist Louis Leroy used it as a sarcastic synonym for unfinished in his review of Monet's Impression, Soleil Levant, later hailed as the founding symbolic masterpiece of the exciting new movement.

During the immersive 40-minute tour, visitors will spend a virtual evening with the young artists at their side exhibition and travel by steam train to Bougival, west of Paris, where many of them worked, helped by the development of oil paints in tubes which freed them from their workshops.

Visitors take part in a virtual reality experience during the Paris 1874 Inventing Impressionism exhibition at the Musée d'Orsay. Photograph: Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

They will then visit the main exhibition which opens into a gallery with La Parisienne and La Danseuse by Renoir, both featured in the 1874 exhibition, as well as other impressionist masterpieces, paintings, drawings and sculptures hung on the more classic works accepted by the official show. that same year.

Agns Abastado, director of digital development at the Muse d'Orsay, said the immersive experience was unique and innovative but based on careful scientific research. The verbal exchanges were scripted from hundreds of letters exchanged by young artists at the time.

You can enter this exhibition and relive the evening with the artists and discover the genesis of this [artistic] movement. “We wanted to recreate the emotion of visitors to the 1874 exhibition, but we took a precise scientific approach so it builds on what we know about that evening,” Abastado said.

The story of the exhibition is invented, but we spent two years studying documents and letters to reconstruct it so that everything was as close to reality as possible.

While little is known about the Nadars studio, which was destroyed in 1989, and no photographs were taken of the first Impressionist exhibition, Stéphane Millire, director of Gedeon Media Group, which co-produced the VR experience, said he found architects. plans, lighting and covering details and even wallpaper invoices to help reconstruct the workshop and the streets surrounding it.

The boulevard you see in virtual reality is an exact reproduction of what it would have looked like in 1874, Millire said. For visitors, the VR experience brings the exhibition to life and becomes something extraordinary.

Anne Robbins, co-curator of the exhibition, said the aim of it and the VR experience was to tell the rich and passionate story of early Impressionism.

We examine the circumstances of this [1874] event, we situate it in its time and place and present a selection of works: some are very great masterpieces while others are less remarkable but nonetheless significant paintings and sculptures.

We see the novelty of these paintings and how this group of artists who participated in the 1874 exhibition was very diverse and their work eclectic. We wish to offer a new look and a new understanding of impressionism.

Pierre-Emmanuel Lecerf, the general administrator of the Muse d'Orsay, added that the VR experience was not just entertainment.

This allows you to go back in time, to evoke the surroundings, the decor and to bring the painters back to life, but the approach is scientific. It's not made-up entertainment, but it allows us to immerse ourselves in that era and learn, Lecerf said.

Then you enter the exhibition and see real paintings that are simply amazing. No RV can replace that.

Paris 1874, Inventing Impressionism opens at the Musée d'Orsay from March 26 to July 14