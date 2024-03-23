Actress and filmmaker Jessica Martin

is an actress and filmmaker from Seattle.

Seattle Refined: How long have you been acting?

Martin: I started acting in high school through the theater program. I knew I wanted to pursue my education further, so I went to the University of Washington's Seattle campus, where I double majored in drama and psychology, a duo that I believe works very well together. During my senior year at UW, I played the role of Ophelia in “Hamlet” in the Indiana Repertory, where I earned my union card. I worked in professional establishments in Seattle after graduating, then moved to Los Angeles 10 years ago, where I worked in television and film. If I do the math, I've been acting for over 20 years now.

Tell us about your process and the different steps involved in it.

Each project requires its own process. Time is also a factor. How much time do you have between being hired and completing the job? Obviously, the longer the track, the better.

I like to think of it in a few phases: the detective phase which examines the script for every detail about the character and their past and present circumstances. Looking for their likes, their dislikes, their relationships, their opinions. Find the topic of the scenario. Learn any relevant skills or information.

Then I start ingesting all of that and memorizing lines and finding the character in my body and the way it moves and trying to think in character as much as possible before I show up for work.

Where does your inspiration come from? What other actors or filmmakers have influenced you?

When I'm looking for inspiration for a specific project, I sometimes take inspiration from an animal or a painting. Sometimes it's a real person. In general, I'm a big fan of Helen Mirren and would love to work with her and be best friends. Jodie Foster is another great inspiration as an actress and storyteller. My family inspires me. And I am always moved to tears by hummingbirds.

What genre do you prefer the most?

I'm a fan of period pieces. And a mystery. And science fiction. Both actor and audience member. I also like dramas, biopics and romantic comedies. I don't do a lot of comedy as an actor, but I love directing comedy for the stage. It's all about rhythm and listening to the music in the storyline.

Do you have a work that is close to your heart?

I'm always a little uncomfortable talking about it because it's an embarrassment of riches, but I was in the cast of “Oppenheimer.” It's still surreal to think that we're going to work with Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan and have made an award-winning film in the freezing desert. I will cherish the experience of making this film for the rest of my life.

What experiences in your life have shaped your acting/filmmaking?

All. You never know what random job you had, what class you took, or what conversation you remember that may inform your work as an actor. This is why I encourage every actor to live life to the fullest. Read. Go to museums. Look at the people. Talk to people. Love them. Work outside the industry. To be curious. Have hobbies. Never stop learning.

If we want to see more of your work, where should we go to find it?

Follow me on Instagram or go to my website .

What's next for you? Is there something you're working on right now that you're really passionate about?

The world premiere of my solo play, “Bless This Jess,” will take place at 18th & Union in Capitol Hill on April 19-20. It is a combination of autobiography, discussion of mental illness and biography of Joan of Arc, written and performed by me. The show tackles serious topics, but I also worked to make it funny and heartfelt. It lasts approximately 80 minutes, with no intermission and all tickets are your own price.

Finally, how do you take your coffee? We ask it of everyone!

I usually start my morning with a cup of freshly pressed coffee with a little milk that my husband makes for me. But if I'm in a cafe, I'll order a chai or mocha (hot or iced, depending on the weather). If I'm trying to take care of my throat/voice, I'll have a steamed oat milk with honey.

