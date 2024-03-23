Entertainment
Northwesterns Brooks Barnhizer delivers in NCAA tournament
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — With less than four minutes remaining in No. 9 seed Northwestern's stone fight against No. 8 seed Florida Atlantic on Friday, junior guard Brooks Barnhizer rushed toward the Barclays Center sideline, chasing a loose ball that fell just out of reach.
Barnhizer's legs crashed into the courtside press row and he fell onto a media table. Teammates gathered around the third-team All-Big Ten honoree as he lay motionless off the court.
Not only would Barnhizer immediately return to the court, but he would return to the same spot to celebrate a 77-65 overtime victory to send the Wildcats to their third NCAA Tournament round of 16 — a late-game victory for Barnhizer. heroism helped to secure.
Logging a record 45 minutes, Barnhizer said he felt a whirlwind of emotions early Friday morning, but his nerves calmed once he stepped on the hardwood.
“On the way to the game, I was a little emotional, and I don’t know why,” Barnhizer said. “I think it’s just the culmination of everything. I’m texting my brother and my dad – I have family ties to (Owls coach Dusty May)… As soon as I got on the field, I felt at home.
A player who said he had to step up and regroup after the previous week's Big Ten Tournament loss to Wisconsin, Barnhizer said his high-impact play brought his senses back into focus.
It's a play he's made countless times this season, but Friday's fall left a deeper impact on Barnhizer's fans and teammates, silencing the Barclays Center until it rises from the ground.
“I dove for that ball and it hurt a little bit, but it kind of woke me up,” Barnhizer said. “I was like, 'Okay, I'm in an NCAA tournament game.' I just tried to make a play for my team.
After Barnhizer put it all on the line on a play emblematic of his relentless motor, his team closed the half by forcing five late turnovers. During a 20-minute stretch where coach Chris Collins' group couldn't buy a shot, a dogged defensive effort kept NU in contention.
Graduate student guard Boo Buie, who was one of the first players to rush in to guard Barnhizer, said the “Cats were called upon once his co-captain showed his unwavering commitment to NU.”
“Once I saw my guy go out there, it reminded me that this was potentially my last game of my life,” Buie said of Barnhizer's choppy play. “I’m already telling myself that I have to leave everything on the floor. But if he wants to do this, risking his entire career… we'll have to give him the same type of energy.
With the 'Cats trailing 58-56 with 26 seconds left to save their season, all eyes in the arena and across the country expected Buie to take the final shot. Instead, Barnhizer, who had just grabbed a crucial rebound on Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin's missed free throw, saw his window and attacked.
Avoiding Goldin on the perimeter, Barnhizer drove the lane, making a double layup that slammed off the glass and fell happily into the bucket. For an Indiana native who made significant progress over the seasons in Evanston, Barnhizer said his breakthrough moment was long overdue.
“It’s a testament to our perseverance,” Barnhizer said. “My first year, I didn’t play much. Last year, I was blossoming. I love this school, I love this team and I love this program. We build it the right way. I just stay patient. Good things happen when you stay patient.
Barnhizer's ice-in-the-veins moment earned NU five more minutes of hoops in overtime, a frame where graduate student guard Ryan Langborg left no doubt.
Buie said declaring the tying game secured victory in his mind.
“We talk every day about how we're the dogs of the team — it's our job to set the tone offensively and defensively,” Buie said of him and Barnhizer. “Once he did that, I knew we were going to win.” His presence, his tenacity, his composure at the end of the shot clock — most people in that situation would have just triggered something after a few screens didn't work.
Now, a team that has navigated a multitude of obstacles will face its most daunting challenge yet this Sunday.
Barnhizer and the 'Cats will look to make monumental March Madness magic against the tournament's No. 1 seed, UConn.
“What more would you rather have,” Barnhizer said. “It’s a tremendous opportunity. It's such a blessing. We can't be afraid before the match. We know they are the repeat champions… We just have to go out there and fight. If we stick to our principles and fight, I think the match will be much closer than some people imagine.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @jakeepste1n
