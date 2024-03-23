Folie Deux will be a musical jukebox with 15 “very well-known songs” – Finger Lakes Daily News





Although some original songs may be included, the upcoming Lady Gaga/Joaquin Phoenix sequel to the film Joker: Folie Deux will mainly be a jukebox musical, Variety reports. Already existing Jukebox musicals, popular songs in the plot: examples include Mamma Mia!, Moulin Rouge!, Movin' Out and Juliet, American Idiot, Jagged Little Pill and Once Upon a One More Time. Insiders told Variety that the film will incorporate 15 “very well-known” songs, including “That's Entertainment” from the 1953 musical The Bandwagon. Even if original songs are added, it is unclear who would write or sing them. THE Todd Phillips The film is said to be set in and around Arkham Asylum, a location that has long been a part of the Batman universe, and would focus on Phoenix's Joker, aka Arthur Fleck, and his partner in crime, Harley Quinn by Lady Gaga. The rest of the cast includes Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson And Zazie Beetz. As previously reported, the sequel's budget is around $200 million; the original cost $60 million, grossed over $1 billion worldwide and landed 11 Oscar nominations. Copyright 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. Get the best news on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.

