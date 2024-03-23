5 Bollywood Food Movies to Snack on for a Delicious Weekend





The weekend is here and while you're planning delicious snacks to enjoy with friends or family, why not mix it up with a food-themed film festival? If you love watching Bollywood movies and the food appeals to you, here are some engrossing films to add to your weekend watchlist. From food serving as a way to bring people together in one film to building a career and legacy in another, here are some diverse food-centered films you'll enjoy. “Tarla” poster. Photo credit: Instagram /iamhumaq Here are 5 films to discover if you like gastronomy: 1. Field (2023) Here is an interesting biopic on the culinary adventures of chef Tarla Dalal, the first cookbook author to receive a Padma Shri. Starring actor Huma Qureshi in the lead role, the film showcases delicious Indian recipes and showcases the chef's passion for cooking. 2. Sharmaji Namkeen (2022) This film is special for more than one reason. Firstly, this is the last film of the late actor Rishi Kapoor. As he could not complete the shooting of the film, the character of Sharma ji is played by both Kapoor and Paresh Rawal. Along with that, the film is wholesome in its own right. It revolves around the life of Sharma ji, a widower, who explores his love for cooking and turns it into a profession as a caterer after becoming completely bored after retirement. The film has delicious food to feast your eyes and emotional moments to make you cry. The film also stars actor Juhi Chawla. 3. Daawat-e-Ishq (2014) If you love Lucknow's sumptuous food like kebabs, biryani and phirni, this movie will make you drool. Although the film may not be very popular, it is a light-hearted romantic comedy with a subtle social message and lots of mouth-watering food. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Parineeti Chopra and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

Read also: Do you watch movies while eating? Funny viral video will make you understand 4. The Lunch Box (2013) If you are a fan of Irrfan Khan, this film is for you. The film won several awards, including the Asian Film Award for Best Screenplay (2014), the Golden Pram for Best Feature Film (2013), and the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film (2014). Also starring Nimrit Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles, the film revolves around a love that develops between a married woman (Nimrit) and a lonely widower (Irrfan), due to a mistake by the famous tiffin service from Mumbai. The lunch box serves as a medium that connects these strangers. 5. Stanley Ka Dabba (2011) If you are planning to watch a movie with kids, “Stanley Ka Dabba” is a good choice. Centered on the school life of a boy Stanley, we find a teacher in the school who feeds off the children's lunch boxes. Since Stanley never gets her lunch box, the gluttonous teacher says he has to bring her lunch box if she wants to go to school. The end of the film is moving and touching.

Read also: Weekend Drinking: 10 Movies to Watch If You're a Foodie Which of these films are you looking forward to watching? Share with us in the comments section.

