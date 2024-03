Paloma, Rick and Faithless headline as daily Bestival times announced

The event, which is being held at Weston Park near Shifnal for the third year, will take place from August 15-18. Pop legend Rick Astley will headline the Friday line-up, alongside popular boyband McFly and dance music group Orbital. Also appearing on Friday will be Say She She, alongside rock band The Magic Numbers and Northern indie stars The Ks. Families can also enjoy visual shows from Brainiac Live, Hacker T Dog & Katie Thistleton and Big Fish Little Fish. The party continues on Saturday with pop queen Paloma Faith headlining alongside Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears and glam rockers The Darkness. Faith's appearance may evoke memories of her performance at Weston Park in 2013, when she sang at the V-Festival. Gok Wan will also spin the decks alongside BBC Radio 6 DJ Chris Hawkins. Other artists on Saturday include rising hip-hop star Hak Baker, the Cuban Brothers and the Amy Winehouse Band. There will be family entertainment throughout the day, including Mr Tumble, Dick and Dom, Mister Maker and musical naughty boys Junior Jungle. Faithless will headline the final day of the festival, with a tribute to the late Maxi Jazz in the reformed band's first live concert in eight years. The act will be followed by Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox and jazz-funk band Level 42. Craig Charles will bring his Funk and Soul House Party to the Weston Park grounds, and the final day will also see appearances from Miles Hunt, Ellie Sax, Snayx and Marlee. as well as TV fitness expert Mr. Motivator. Day tickets have gone on sale for those who do not wish to attend the entire festival, with an “early bird” offer of adult tickets starting at $80 and children's tickets starting at $16 per day. The former Radio 1 DJ, who organizes the festival with his wife Josie, said: “Looking at the schedules it's hard to choose which Camp Bestival is going to be the most successful. “This is your chance to treat your family to a wonderful world of free music, entertainment, food and activities that will create memories.”

