Pankaj Tripathi: a simple man in Bollywood

A gym trainer is found dead in a club of the ultra-rich in the recent Homi Adajania film, the mystery Murder Mubarakon Netflix. Bhavani Singh, a smart cop with a sense of humor, starts investigating the case. The story gets more and more complicated and we watch the cop closely until the mystery ends with the answer we want and get.

Circa 2012. Crime drama by Anurag Kashyaps Wasseypur Bands begins with a violent sequence. A group of men led by a certain Sultan Qureshi surround a small house in an alley at night. They start shooting and throwing homemade bombs with the intention of killing Faisal Khan, who lives in the house. After being convinced that Khan is dead, Sultan asks his men to leave. He says, Gaya Faisal Khan Bhitrampur. Chalo bey. (Faisal Khan is no more. Let's go). A butcher by profession, Sultan is a ruthless man who does not hesitate to kill his sister in a shocking sequence later in the film. His character is very different from the cops in Murder Mubarak. What both have in common is the conviction with which Pankaj Tripathi played them.

Born in Belsand, a village in Gopalganj district of Bihar, Pankaj Tripathi became a sought-after actor in Hindi cinema. Aged forty-seven, the actor shared a touching story in the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show when he was invited along with his idol and senior professional Manoj Bajpayee and poet Kumar Vishwas.

After studying at the Institute of Hotel Management in Hajipur, a town in Bihars Vaishali district, Tripathi worked as a kitchen supervisor at Hotel Maurya in Patna. He was delighted when Bajpayee stayed at the hotel. After he left, someone from housekeeping discovered that he had forgotten his pair of slippers. Tripathi managed to get his hands on the two men and kept them with him as precious souvenirs. The actor couldn't hold back his tears as he narrated the story. Bajpayee responded by leaving his chair and giving her a warm hug. It was the most emotional moment of Kapil Sharma's talk show.

Soft-spoken Tripathi worked in agriculture with his father in his village during his school days. He married his girlfriend Mridula in 2004 and moved to Mumbai to find work in the film industry. After reaching Mumbai, he experienced the true meaning of struggle in the film industry. The actor, who also studied at the National School Drama in New Delhi, first appeared on the big screen in an uncredited role in TS Nagabharana's Kannada-language film. Chigurida Kanusu, followed by another uncredited role in JeevasRun(2004), her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Bachchan and Bhumika Chawla. While Tripathi tried to find work, his wife, Mridula, taught the children and paid the bills. Their daughter Aashi was born in 2006. At thirty years old, success eluded her for several years.

Frank and honest, Tripathi had once said in an episode of Who will become Crorepati?that he had come to Mumbai in 2004 and Wasseypur Bandsmade him a familiar face in 2012. For eight years, no one knew what I was doing, he says. Today, few remember his minor roles in Shaad Alis Bunty and BabliVishal Bhardwajs Omkaraand Mani Ratnams Raavan at the beginning of his career. He also found work in television series like 9/11 Time Bombon Zee TV and Powderon a Sony TV. For a long time, he was like most other actors: a barely distinguishable face in a crowd.

More than a decade after his appearance in Wasseypur Bands, Tripathi is one of the busiest and most talented actors in the industry. He has played a wide range of characters and the best examples of his work reveal his ease in front of the camera. Although Tripathi has also appeared in important roles in OTT productions, he has become a household name through his performances in films.

Like all good actors, Tripathi gives a distinct personality to his characters with subtle changes in dialogues, body language and facial expressions. He landed the role of a real estate baron in Shanker Ramans' thriller Gurgaon. He was perfect as a cynical paramilitary officer in Amit V's satire Masurkars. Newton. He was still funny as a know-it-all bookseller in Amar Kaushiks' horror comedy. Streetnatural as always as a taxi driver in Laxman Utekars' comedy-dramaMimirevolving around surrogacy, and particularly impressive as Shiv keentrader forced to take legal action after son gets kicked out of school in Amit Rais social drama OMG 2.

Tripathi also enjoys working in web series because, as he had previously shared with this writer, the long format is an opportunity to explore a character in more detail. One of the biggest stars of OTT, he made his presence felt as the manipulative Guruji in both seasons of the crime thriller. Sacred games on Netflix, excelled in the central role of a businessman and mobster in the crime drama Mirzapur on Amazon Prime, and has been equally good as a lawyer across all three seasons of the legal drama Criminal justice on Disney+ Hotstar.

Winner of several awards, including the National Film Award Special Mention forNewton and the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor forMimi, Pankaj Tripathi has come a long way in a short time. Her story is neither the first nor the last of its kind, but it is an inspiration to those from small towns looking for opportunities in Bollywood.

The writer, a journalist for three decades, writes about literature and pop culture. The opinions expressed in the article above are personal and solely those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of News18.