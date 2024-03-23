Celebrate Women in the Arts at the Root Music Project Showcase





Colorado is home to exceptional female artists: musicians, dancers, painters, sculptors, writers, actors, food stylists, woodworkers, topiaries and everything in between. Despite the plethora of talent, Colorado women have historically been and continue to be underrepresented in the art industry, facing challenges in gaining visibility, market opportunities, and leadership roles, without talk about the gender pay gap. The folks at Roots Music Project want to counteract that with AMPlify, an evening meant to center and honor local women in music and the arts. On Saturday at 7 p.m., audiences will see four talented singer-songwriters accompanied by an artist-slash-dancer extraordinaire on stage for an evening of female fabulousness. Kicking off the event is Anna Cutler, a singer-songwriter and keyboardist from Boulder known for her engaging storytelling and charismatic stage presence. She will be followed by Monica LaBonte, a seasoned folk and country music artist who specializes in playing introspective and heartfelt tunes. Also taking the stage is the poetic Olivia Roumel, whose soulful and vocal sound is inspired by her deep connection with nature. The evening will close at 9 p.m. by the Ingrid Avison group. Avison is a singer-songwriter who has a penchant for creating compelling stories and cinematic soundscapes, and frequently brings crowds to their feet with emotional content and raw vocal style. Audiences can also expect to see dancer Jessica Ivy, who will be dancing on the pole throughout Avisons' set. Ivy is a multimedia artist and art therapist, who also moonlights as a pole dance instructor. Sometimes she even combines the two by twirling upside down on a pole, charcoal in hand, creating intuitive, fluid marks on a piece of paper taped to the ground. Ivy's works will be available to view (and purchase) at the event. For more information, visit the Root Music Project website. Tickets start at $15, providing a fun and affordable opportunity to celebrate and uplift women in the music and visual arts industry.

