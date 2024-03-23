Jitendra Kumar Opens Up About Strange Small-Town Romances and Says He Fell in Love with a Girl Just Because She Got Scolded in Class | Bollywood News





Love can happen in strange ways, and the actor Jitendra Kumar I will know it. Jeetu Bhaiya, as she is popularly called, was about small-town romances that often originate in strange situations. Many of his films also center on this theme. In an interview with Raj Shamani, the Rajasthan-born actor shared how he had a crush on a girl because she came late to class and got scolded for it. “The teacher scolded her severely, so she got angry. I thought the teacher shouldn't have scolded her so much. I was a topper then, so I thought if it was me, the teacher wouldn't have scolded me. “I thought How much I was insulted in class and after a day or two he started to fall for me and fell in love with me. This crush lasted a long time and I couldn't look at her any other way. I felt like she was the love of my life! Jitendra explained that “these strange reasons” for developing a crush on someone can only be found in places where there are few co-ed schools and girls and boys are kept in separate sections. “If you are restricted from the very beginning and told that boys and girls will be in different schools or sections, then you will always find such reasons to fall in love.” The actor then recalled a hilarious story about a friend of his from IIT Kharagpur, who is still in love with a girl whose laptop was stolen from a train. “There was a train from Jaipur to Kolkata, which we would board for IIT Kharagpur. There were ten or twelve of us, including this girl. She had just received a new laptop after our Diwali break. We were all happy for her, but in the morning we saw her crying because her laptop was stolen. She stayed there and stayed there, until today she is in love with me, she couldn't move on. (She started crying and my friend fell in love. He is still in love with her to this day)!» he added. On the work front, the actor will soon return with the third season of fan-favorite show Panchayat, which will premiere on Prime Video later this year. Jitendra will also be seen in the third season of Kota Factory, scheduled to air on Netflix. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

