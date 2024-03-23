On Kangana Ranaut's Birthday, 5 Notable Performances From Her Bollywood Career | Bollywood





Kangana Ranaut, all set for her film Emergency, has proven her mettle as an artist in many films. Whether it's non-conformist characters or scenarios that go off the beaten track, the actor has not shied away from cinema. His charisma and screen presence have earned him not only critical acclaim but also commercial success. At a time when female-centric films were rare in Bollywood, Kangana's bold choices paved the way for strong female characters. A look at some of his landmark performances that set a new benchmark for actors, writers and filmmakers. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut reacts as Sadhguru undergoes brain surgery: I've been numb ever since I heard about it') Kangana Ranaut won her National Award for Best Female Actor for Queen. Bandit Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's romantic thriller Gangster. Kangana was barely 18 when she played a complex character in Anurag Basu's musical romantic thriller. His on-screen chemistry with Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja added to the engagement quotient. However, apart from the music, electrifying romance and picturesque locations, it was the young actress who stole the show with her intense portrayal. She did her best playing an alcoholic grieving the loss of her adopted son and longing for the love of a gangster who is on the radar of intelligence agencies. Her expressions and dialogues are perfect in the film as she portrays vulnerabilities, insecurities, fears and passion on screen. One of the best debuts from an actress who redefined artistry. these moments Mohit Suri's romantic drama starring Kangana and Shiney Ahuja was based on the life of late actor Parveen Babi. The film was based on Parveen's alleged relationship with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Kangana's portrayal of Sana Azim brought realism to the film. The audience resonated with her range of emotions as she showcased the heartbreak, disappointment, isolation and setbacks faced in the glamor industry. While the narration of the film presented the dark side of showbiz, the actor did justice to the script by getting into the skin of his character. In her very second film, with limited experience, Kangana set the bar high for many aspiring actors with Woh Lamhe. Fashion Kangana played the character of Shonali Gujral in directorial Madhur Bhandarkar which depicts the dark side of the fashion world. The actor's character was inspired by model Gitanjali Nagpal, who was found begging on the street. In the film, Shonali is shown to go through several personal and professional setbacks. When she suffers an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction during a ram ride and is replaced by the modeling agency, she goes through the final breakdown. Kangana did her best essaying the role of an emotionally vulnerable, angry and insecure model who experiences downfall. Although Priyanka Chopra plays the lead role, Kangana once again turned the tables and won her first National Award for Best Supporting Actor. Queen Kangana Ranaut's portrayal of Rani Mehra resonated with audiences in Queen. The Vikas Bahl directorial gave a major boost to Kangana's film career. The actor played the innocent Punjabi girl from Delhi with utmost artistic finesse. Her performance as Rani Mehra is still considered one of her most memorable roles to date. While in her previous films, she played relatively aggressive and bold characters, Rani in Queen becomes brave and confident upon learning from life events. The slice-of-life film shows that it's never too late to live your dreams and that true contentment comes from within. Kangana's expressions and the subtle nuances in each image are perfect. The actor gives it his all with his soulful artistry. Tanu marries franchise Manu Kangana Ranaut starred in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Kangana, as Tanuja Trivedi, and Sangwan, aka Datto, have once again broken stereotypes. The success of Anand L Rai's romantic comedy franchise has shattered the myth that audiences only wanted to see Switzerland and London in love stories. Kangana's portrayal of the rebellious Tanu from Kanpur, who is unapologetic about her life choices, to the fiery and fearless Datto, forms the narrative of the film. While Tanu is impulsive, her lookalike Sangwan is loyal despite coming from a regressive family. The actor embodies both characters with authenticity. In Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, whenever Kangana appears on screen, the audience is mesmerized by her acting prowess. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates all in one place.

