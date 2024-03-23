Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb dies in Calcutta hospital at 68; Jeet and Rupanjana Mitra pay tribute





Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb died at a hospital in Kolkata, where he was undergoing treatment. News agency PTI reported on Saturday quoting his family. The actor was 68 years old. Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb has acted in many films and series. Partha died on Friday evening According to the report, Partha died at 11:50 pm on Friday evening. He had been suffering from COPD-related illnesses for a long time and was admitted to the government-run MR Bangur Hospital last month, his family shared. His condition worsened over the past week and he was in intensive care. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Jeet pays tribute, Rupanjana writes long note On X (formerly Twitter), actor Jeet shared a photo of Partha. He wrote: “Sad to know that we have lost our colleague and WBAF committee member. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and friends #RestInPeace #ParthaSarathiDeb. Om shanti (folded hands emoji). Actor Rupanjana Mitra shared the news via a Facebook post on Saturday morning. She wrote a long note in Bengali. Partha was vice-president of the West Bengal Film Artists' Forum. The forum, in a statement, condoled his death and said his body would be taken to the Technician Studio, which was a familiar place for the late actor, according to the report. As reported by The Daily Star, the statement read: “The forum is deeply saddened by his passing away. The actor's mortal remains will be kept at Technician's Studio today, March 23, at 12:00 p.m. Relatives of the actor, teammates and supporters will then be able to come to the studio and pay their last respects.” About Partha Partha, who was a popular face in serials, had also acted in feature films including the recently released Raktabeej. He has acted in more than 200 works: theater, serials, films and web series. Partha has been a part of several serials, such as Joyee, Chuni Panna and Mithai. He has also acted in films including Prem Aamar, Kakababu Here Gelen, Lathi and Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

