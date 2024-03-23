Bollywood Newswrap, March 22: Why Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh didn't share a wedding video; Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff IPL Opening Ceremony Proceedings





On the twenty-second day of March 2024, we received several entertaining and exciting news from the Bollywood industry. First, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding filmmaker revealed why the couple shared their wedding video 5 years after the wedding. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff performed at the IPL opening ceremony and much more news. Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for March 22, 2024 1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh kept their wedding video a secret for 5 years for THIS reason Vishal Punjabi of The Wedding Filmer, who documented Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding, shared on the All About Eve podcast that he has accepted the possibility that Ranveer and Deepika may never release their wedding video. He recognized the belief in the evil eye and respected their decision. “You will be surprised that Deepika and Ranveer haven't shared it for five years. I thought this would never be seen,” he said, pointing out, “I guess sometimes some things are so beautiful that you don't want to share them with the world. Nazar na lage, as moms would say, and I understand that feeling.” Notably, the couple shared their wedding video during their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8 in 2023. 2. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perform at the IPL opening ceremony In the grand opening ceremony of IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru clashed. Before the match, actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff performed and captivated the audience with their moves. Tiger danced energetically to his hit song Jai Jai Shivshankar, while Akshay delighted the crowd with his chart-topping tracks including Subha Hone Na De, Shaitan Ka Saala and the title track from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Together, they grooved to the rhythm of Wallah Habibi and Mast Malang Jhoom from their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. 3. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat share photos from Sangeet ceremony Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat delighted their fans with photos from their Sangeet ceremony. In the first photo, Pulkit can be seen holding the actress close to him and looking at her with love-filled eyes while dancing with her. The next photo beautifully captured them in action as they danced their hearts out. In the third photo, the actress can be seen sitting on a dhol dancing and having fun. The next one is a cute photo of the two where they share an intimate moment. Followed by an image that appears to be from Kritis' performance. Sharing these written photos, The sangeet was probably the most epic celebration! There were no sides, just one big happy family coming together to celebrate their two children! The Samrats and Kharbandas made the perfect team. 4. Imtiaz Ali reveals Jab We Met sequel In a recent interview with India Today.in, Imtiaz Ali spoke about the possibility of a sequel to Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He shared, “When the film was re-released in theaters last year, people really gave a lot of love. I was shooting in Punjab and I could hear the audience dancing in the cinema halls etc. During a minute, I had this feeling, I wish I was there. It's been 16 years now and I feel that the film is not mine, it's the audience's film and they are celebrating it. I'm watching 'Jab We Met' like an old friend rather than my own movie now.” 5.Shah Rukh Khan to attend Kolkata Knight Riders' first match at Eden Gardens on March 23 According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to make a grand appearance during Kolkata Knight Riders' inaugural match in the Indian Premier League 2024. Scheduled to take place on March 23, 2024, this exciting event will take place at the iconic setting. of Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news! READ ALSO : EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to attend Kolkata Knight Riders' first match at Eden Gardens on March 23

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/bollywood-newswrap-mar-22-why-deepika-padukone-ranveer-singh-didnt-share-wedding-video-akshay-kumar-tiger-shroffs-ipl-opening-ceremony-act-1288804 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos