Tina Fey's Favorite Actors, From 30 Rock to Girls5eva

This list was originally published on February 6, 2019. It has been updated to include additional actors and roles.

Clap the hands of a million angels and bring some to Tina Fey. haaaaam! Although Fey is probably still best known for being the mastermind behind 30 RockIn the decade since that influential series ended, it has produced a handful of other beloved and intelligent sitcoms. Beyond sharing a comic sensitivity, 30 Rock, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Good News, Mr. Mayor, And Girls5eva also feature familiar faces from Fey's loyal legion of actors she loves to call upon for her small-screen television universe. From leads to supporting roles, here are Fey's favorite faces, ones you've probably seen pop up before.

You saw it as: A wacky head writer who loves her night cheese and hates the young people of 30 Rock; a wild parody of Marcia Clark in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; a top alcoholic therapist Also In Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; a female Jack Donaghy in Good news; and as country music icon Dolly Parton in Girls5eva.

You saw it as: An unbearable actress who suffers from almost constant delusions of grandeur in 30 Rockk, and a divorced socialite with major class anxiety and secret Native American roots in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

You saw it as: An aspiring actor with flamboyant taste and a penchant for creating viral songs in The unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and a neurotic aspiring actor and singer who creates his own alcoholic DFwine in 30 Rock.

You saw it as: A very rich daddy's boy who is interested in Kimmy in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidtand a pretty decent news producer with major issues with his grandmother Good news.

You saw it as: A charismatic reverend who imprisoned a few women in an underground bunker for fun Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidtand a ridiculously handsome doctor with dorky tendencies (and, later, hooks for hands) in 30 Rock.

You saw it as: The enthusiastic host of an 80 Under 80 gala at 30 Rock; an HR representative who brings her Linda colleagues together in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; and a mother who infiltrates her daughter's workplace as an intern Good news.

You saw it as: A stalker who loses interest in picking on Jenna 30 Rock; a member of a mariachi band living in the subway Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; and a video editor who doesn't have much respect Good news.

You saw it as: The most delightfully incompetent doctor of our generation 30 Rock; a co-owner of an NFL team with a terrible cut Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; and an executive assistant who temporarily betrays his boss by Good news.

You saw it as: An editor at TGS with an endless supply of fabulous trucker hats in 30 Rockand a musician who invented the music and lyrics of Boobs in California in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

You saw it as: A crabber who parties all day and night with his crew to support Jenna's new music career with Jimmy Buffettesque in 30 Rock; Jacquelines incredibly unstable winger in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; and Summers, clam-loving, God-fearing mom Girls5eva.

You saw her in: Very many small eccentric roles, especially in the first season of 30 Rock; the two halves of a pretentious academic couple who teach at Columbia in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; a Kathy Lee Giffordesque, wine-loving daytime host at Good news; and as an eccentric, student-bullied private school administrator Mr. Mayor.

You saw it as: A producer for TGS whose life seems to be collapsing around him at any moment 30 Rock; a voice actor who steals Titus' signature. It's time to go, girl! slogan in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; And as an Arpi-obsessed videographer in Mr. Mayor.

You saw it as: A Amazing raceThe loving man Liz suspects is a terrorist 30 Rock; a lady who discreetly answers the telethon phones Also In 30 Rock; and a loving (but still creepy) Robert Durst in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

You saw it as: An editor at TGS that everyone makes fun of 30 Rock; a mustachioed producer for the Dionne Warwicks cruise ship show at Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; and as Percy, a man mercilessly victimized by young Summer and Gloria during a failed prank show who then becomes their anxious driver in Girls5eva.

You saw it as: Liz Lemons, a perpetually terrible Irish ex-boyfriend in 30 Rock; the voice of a cute crime-solving rabbit named Bunny in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; and as Dawn's belligerent and enterprising brother, Nick in Girls5eva.

You saw it as: A not-so-secret executive who tries to make Jack's life hell. 30 Rockand the voice of a cute crime-solving kitten named Kitty in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

You saw it as: Her Law & Order: SVU detective character for some interconnected vignettes in 30 Rockand a fictionalized version of himself who performs a waterside eulogy with a saxophone in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

You saw it as: NBC censors a god with a stupid name 30 Rockand a meteorologist who really loves his job with an even sillier name in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

You saw it as: An adult man who tricks Tracy into believing he is her illegitimate son 30 Rockand Titus' brief companion on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

You saw it as: A marriage agency employee who calls Criss before he marries Liz. 30 Rockand she Orange is the new black Black character Cindy in a surprise crossover prison scene in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

You saw it as: A construction worker who makes Liz party with a whistle in 30 Rock; Tituss, a very Italian construction worker, a friend Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt;and as a ticket reseller, liaison with the secondary market on Girls5eva.

You saw it as: A disgruntled Americas Kidz sang contestant who curses Jenna in 30 Rockand Jacquelines terror of a son in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

You saw it as: A participant in an 80 Under 80 gala at 30 Rock; a talent agent who gives Titus the job as the guy who stalks Tracy Chambers in Mahogany on a cruise ship Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; and as an OB/GYN in New York with a clientele entirely composed of expectant mothers over 40 years old in Girls5eva.

You saw it as: A dog that Jenna carries when she arrives in Los Angeles in 30 Rockand a dog with a purely decorative anus in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

You saw it as: Like a nice boy from Jersey himself! In Good news, and a gas station order that guards his toilet like it's his life Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

You saw it as: A men's rights activist who undergoes a surprising ideological shift Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; an incompetent KouchTown sofa designer in 30 Rock; and as Jayden, the mayor's bumbling communications director Mr. Mayor.

You saw it as: THE Queen of Jordan version of Liz Lemon on 30 Rock, and a weather reporter who thinks she can control the elements on Good news.

You saw it as: A lawyer who defends someone determined to destroy TGS on 30 Rock; another lawyer who serves the best interests of his bizarre billionaire client by Good news; and as Tim Timothy Meadows, a star Wickie breaks up with, even though they are complete strangers, on Girls5eva.

You saw it as: Gloria, a reliable dentist and one-fifth of the group of girls holding the early childhood Girls5evaand as an underloved NFL team owner in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.