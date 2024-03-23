Randeep Hooda recalls having no money, says he even had to sell his car but refused to part with horses | Bollywood News





Actor Randeep Hooda looked back on his struggles in the film business and said that of the 23 years he worked in film, in 11 of those years he wasn't on set at all. In his worst moments, he had to sell all his possessions, including his car and microwave. But he drew a line; he stated in an interview that he had decided never to sell his horses. But, he told Humans of Bombay, he was forced to make the difficult decision to sell a horse to care for others. “Often I had no money and didn’t know what I was going to do next. There were times when I sold everything in my house, my car, my microwave, everything. But I never sold my horses, because there is an Arabic saying: “Don't worry, cutting back on expenses won't hurt. (Increase your income, by reducing your expenses you get nothing)'. Also Read – Javed Akhtar breaks down in tears as he recalls almost starving to death on the street: After the third day, no difference between a human and a dog He continued: “I once sold my horse Ranji, which was really old; I just had him operated on again. There was a whole story of putting him down, and I was like, “Hey, he's still so fiery, he still bites other horses and me.” But I sold him at that time for a large sum of money, and I felt that I could take care of my other horses and myself with that money. He was put in the truck, I got the check, he was taken out of the racetrack. But I just couldn't stand it. I stopped the truck, fought with them, got my horse back. He said he had the “mental stamina” to persevere because he had no other options. “I had been better off at any stage of this depressing struggle, more so than when I got here,” he said, putting his story into perspective. Randeep is now gearing up for the release of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic of Hindu nationalist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, which also serves as his directorial debut. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

