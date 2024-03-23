The newage voice of Bollywood: Jonita Gandhi, singer





Fighter. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Brahmastra. Dangal. These are just a few of the films that singer Jonita Gandhi has on her resume. Having made her debut as a singer in Bollywood in 2013, she has currently sung over 150 film songs, over 60 independent releases and several awards to her credit. She has performed with top composers and artists in India and around the world, including AR Rahman, Pritam Chakraborty, Sonu Nigam and Carlos Santana. His online presence can be assessed by the following figures: over 18 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 3 million followers on Instagram and over 1 million YouTube subscribers. I started singing when my father was rehearsing at home. I started experimenting with the arts whenever I had the chance, with extracurricular activities at school and that's how it all started Growing up in a family that appreciated music, his father played guitar and sang in college. After getting married and moving to Canada with his family, he began playing keyboard and performing at local events. “Naturally, I started singing when my father was rehearsing at home. I started experimenting with the arts every chance I got, with extracurricular activities at school and that's how it was that it all began,” Jonita told us. In January of this year, she released “Love Like That,” followed in February by her debut EP. But success in the Indian music industry doesn't come easy, and Jonita gave us a brutal insight into its realities. “The music industry is very volatile and unpredictable. It sometimes takes a toll on your physical and mental well-being because of the crazy work schedules and unpredictability. I think people don't realize that there has so many down times where we're trying to stay relevant and it takes a lot of work. If we're not under their radar, people forget we exist. Another thing is that it's competitive. People don't see how many other artists are fighting for the same spots. on playlists or playing songs. Additionally, the fact that success is not always correlated to merit or hard work. “It's a difficult thing to digest because it becomes difficult to motivate yourself to continue if you feel that the harder you work is not necessarily going to give you better results,” she explained.

