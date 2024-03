samskaras

Grihastha Ashram

Former Anupamaa actor Anagha Bhosale: Marriage is a sacred union to get closer to Krishna

In the ever-changing society we live in, relationships and today's marriages have become too complex. They are far removed from traditional norms, leading some to question its needs in today's times and times. However, the ancient Indian television actress Anagha Bhosale, who left her burgeoning career to focus on spirituality has a different view of things. She thinks that marriage is a sacred union between two people, so it should not be taken lightly, but rather viewed as a means of uniting for a higher purpose.Sharing her views on marriages in contemporary society, Anagha Bhosale said in an exclusive interview with Etimes, “People consider marriage as a natural phenomenon; just for the fun of it. But it's so wrong. Marriage is very sacred. When two people come together in marriage, they are coming together for a higher purpose which is to become closer to Krishna form a Krishna conscious family, give them, and serve together as husband and wife. This is to please Radha Rani and Krishna.”Anagha, who was last seen in the show 'Anupamaa', further said that she believes motherhood is the greatest service to God. “The role of parents is so important in raising a child. I always say, especially for mothers, that motherhood is the greatest service one can render to Krishna,” she added.In the exclusive interview with Etimes, the TV actress spoke about her unexpected journey into the world of entertainment and how she decided to leave everything behind to focus on her personal life and devotion to God. Talking about it, Anagha shared that although acting came to her by chance while she was still studying in college, she was never really associated with the universe. entertainment industry . She has always been spiritually inclined since both her parents are devotees of Krishna and hence this formed a large part of her upbringing. “Lockdown was a phase where everyone turned more towards spirituality, I think. And that was the phase where I surrendered to Krishna. I still remember that moment when I realized that that wasn't what I was born to do… I wanted to leave. act because before enteringI wanted to leave my career and everything and focus on that,” the former TV actress said.However, it was around this time that she got an opportunity to participate in the TV show 'Anupama' for which she auditioned and was selected. “And I did 'Anupama'. I feel like when we are in the industry, we move away from spirituality. They are two completely different worlds. And in ISKCON , we are told to follow four regulative principles: no drunkenness, no gambling, no eating meat, no illicit sexual relations. So, all of this is completely in contrast… And this is what I will tell you, the magic of Krishna, that he always protected me. So even after being in a contradictory world, Krishna has been there. Without Krishna, I wouldn't have survived… Then I realized it wasn't for me… 'Anupama' was the last show I did. And I decided not to advance in this industry. And that was Krishna and Radha Rani’s plans for me,” shared Anagha.Speaking about the importance of spirituality, especially in the context of modern times and relationships, Anagha added, “Spirituality is at the heart of everything. For example, grief. A normal person who did not take refuge with Krishna and a person who abandoned himself. For Krishna, two of them will react differently to the same situation. Because you feel safe. There is a higher level of power that is there. We have received this human birth, so as not to focus on all these material aspects or material relationships. But it is for a higher cause. And once you start relating everything to the higher cause, then life will flow smoothly. The little obstacles in life will disappear.She also said that one must be selfless and good to others in order to have good karma. “Krishna will give you good. You should never fear God, you should fear your karma. God loves everyone. To reach God, Krishna takes everything from you. He does not give. This is the concept of karma: you have have the ability to think that you want good for others. You must be selfless. In Bhakti, you must be selfless. If you want to love someone, you must think of good for him. Even if one becomes sad, think of the good for others. When this concept comes, then the gaze of Krishna turns towards you,” she said.What are your views on marriage and relationships? Tell us in the comments below.