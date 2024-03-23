Jackie Shroff blames lack of business acumen for not owning half of Andheri by now: Regret for wasting all my money on cars | Bollywood News





Jackie Shroff and daughter Krishna Shroff recently appeared for a joint interview. The actor spoke about his parenting, his life philosophy and his bond with his children in a free-wheeling conversation. He also admitted that he had made poor business decisions in the past and spent all his money on cars instead of investing it wisely in real estate. When asked, “Who is most likely to spend all their money on something they love,” Jackie told GQ India: “There was a time when I did and I regret it. Half of Andheri would have been mine if I hadn't bought all the cars. So guys, go invest in real estate. The Mast Mein Rehne Ka actor then turned to his daughter and asked, “And you?” to which Krishna replied, “No, I’m pretty good with money.” » Jackie agreed and said, “Yesit is stingy (she is stingy)! During the interaction, Jackie and Krishna talked a lot about each other. Jackie said that while he is more likely of the two to cry during movies, Krishna gets emotional when she watches something he or Tiger is in. ) or the Tiger films. Reacting to Krishna's revelation, Jackie added, “I can cry over anything if it reminds me of something, the music or the story…” When the father-daughter duo were asked which of them was more likely to help a stranger, Krishna pointed at his father and he replied, “Kdo anything, do as much as you can (we should do everything we can for others). Whether they thank you or not, even if they cheat on you, we must help you. If you can help me in your capacity, I will do everything possible, what difference does it make, brother? (it makes no difference to me). You are alive today, tomorrow you will not be here. Show as much as you can. (give as much as you can). While Jackie's recipe videos continue to go viral on social media from time to time, when asked who is most likely to prepare a delicious meal, Jackie pointed the finger at Krishna. He said: “No diplomacy here, but the pasta that was prepared for me, I have never eaten (anything) like it in my life. » Jackie often praises the achievements of her actor son Tiger Shroff and Krishna, who is a fitness expert. In this interview, he talked about how fatherhood has changed him. He said: “I have become more responsible. I was a little reckless at the time; I would do all kinds of stunts, like jumping off a motorcycle, breaking my leg, or tearing my muscles. But now I have become more careful because of my children. I want to live a long, healthy life and be there for my children. Fatherhood has definitely made me aware of how to take care of myself for them. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

