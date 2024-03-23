Premiere of the film “Swimming in Dreamland” at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts





Filmmaker Lorentz and Amy Graf at the screening of “Swimming in Dreamland”. PORTSMOUTH- After hosting Shawnee State University President Eric Braun's keynote address, local radio personality Steve Hayes hosted the premiere of the film “Swimming in Dreamland” on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts. The packed house of nearly 1,200 people included attendees from West Virginia, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland and Washington, D.C., as well as a number of cities other than Portsmouth around the state of Ohio, including Waverly, Mansfield, Cincinnati and Columbus. . Positive feedback was immediate on premiere night, resulting in a satisfying evening for the filmmakers, John and Nathan Lorentz of Lorentz Productions, and a vindication of what has been a six-year long creative process. The film's story goes far beyond just moments spent swimming in a water-filled concrete hole, although there are plenty of those. Rather, the deep memories of several generations of swimmers who came of age and developed a sense of community are explored. And the film takes an in-depth look at the role Dreamland, like public swimming pools across the United States, played in civil rights and desegregation efforts. Additionally, Swimming in Dreamland contrasts different cities' approach to providing public recreational facilities by exploring the fate of the two sister Dreamland pools, one in Kenova, WVA and one in Portsmouth, OH. After the film screening, the team held a Q&A session with people lining the aisles to share their experiences at Dreamland Pool, whether they were swimmers, lifeguards, ticket counters or other employees, as well as requests from many penetrating questions addressed to the filmmakers. In 2002, Lorentz Productions produced the documentary River Voices, an account of the 1937 Ohio River flood and its effects on Portsmouth. The film focused on Portsmouth, but told a universal story about how communities cope with natural disasters and is still very much alive today for national and international viewers. He received the 2002 Public History Prize from the Ohio Academy of History. Another Lorentz Productions film, 2014's Beyond These Walls: Building Community Through Public Art, about the Portsmouth flood murals, won Best Documentary at the 2019 Louisville International Film Festival. Swimming at Dreamland is made possible by the generous support of the Glockner family and Shawnee State University, with additional support from Neal and Vicky Hatcher, Gary and Michele Miller, Butch and Lyn Stall, Complete Smiles Dentistry, Drs. Michael and Kelly Raies, Portsmouth Vision Center, Chris and Marilyn Lute, The Toleman Family, Tanner Hatcher Real Estate and Keystone Printing. For more information on the digital streaming or DVD copy of Swimming in Dreamland, email: [email protected]

