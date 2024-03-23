Avalanche forecasting combines accumulated knowledge and new digital tools

A cycle of intense mountain snowstorms in late February and early March reversed what appeared to be a disastrous season for Washington ski areas and powder enthusiasts. But for forecasters Northwest Avalanche Centeror NWAC, even 2 feet of fresh snow overnight is just another day at the office.

Just because there's snow and there's a greater chance of avalanches doesn't mean the forecasting process is necessarily more difficult, said NWAC forecaster and Bellingham resident Lee Lazzara. .

The backcountry is more active, so there are more people in the mountains submitting more observations, but sometimes even when it hasn't snowed in a while, there are these really careful discussions about whether [the avalanche danger rating] is low or moderate.

To make their forecasts accurate and accessible, Lazzara and his team members use the best of old and new world tools, blending the human element of accumulated knowledge and on-site reporting with technologies that include a new appAvy, has become a trusted companion of local backcountry enthusiasts.

A huge forecast area

Lazzara is part of a team of NWAC forecasters (usually pronounced en-whack) that collects and analyzes information on precipitation, wind, temperature, snowpack observations, and natural or snow-triggered avalanches. man reported during a national snow season that may extend through the end of the year. From October to April.

Lee Lazzara (Photo courtesy of Scott D. Schell, NWAC)

He began his career in the Wasatch Range of Utah before venturing west to become a guide in the Cascades. Lazzara became a professional observer for NWAC in 2015, then joined the full-time staff in 2020.

Made up of 10 different areas, the NWAC forecast area encompasses Washington state and northwest Oregon, from Portland to Port Angeles and from Cle Elum to Winthrop and the Canadian border. Lazzara forecasts for areas of the northern and central western slopes of the Cascade Range, sharing responsibility with fellow forecaster Irene Henniger, based in Index, Snohomish County.

The NWAC issues forecasts for each area each evening during the season, informing those planning to venture out the next day what to expect, what to watch out for, and how much avalanche danger there is, whether either low, moderate, considerable, high. or extreme.

An essential tool for backcountry travel

Professional photographer and Bellingham resident Grant Gunderson, known for his iconic images of the Baker Backcountry, has read the daily forecast for 25 years and describes it as an invaluable resource.

Especially when my job has me traveling all winter, it allows me to quickly be aware of what's happening with our snowpack while I'm away, Gunderson said. There is no doubt in my mind that his predictions have saved countless lives over the years.

It's hard to express the magnitude of the 1,500-square-mile area of ​​Whatcom County's northern slopes that Whatcom County snow enthusiasts consider their backyard. Reduce it to 500 or 600 square miles that are reasonably accessible in winter, and then reduce it to about 200 square miles that backcountry users visit regularly, that forecasters try to focus their attention on. Compare that to the 10 square miles of what is by far the most popular non-motorized recreation area, the backcountry around Mt. Baker Ski Area, about 60 miles east of Bellingham.

Weather in the area is not a monolith; the same factors are generally at play in all areas, but in very different proportions, high winds or heavy snow can hit one area hard and completely ignore another, making a big difference in terms of danger avalanche.

One of the challenges of forecasting is representing the idea of ​​scale and spatial variability, Lazzara said. How can we, based on an avalanche forecast for such a vast area, relay the fact that there can be massive variations?

Lazzara gathers information from guides, ski patrollers and Forest Service rangers who see more area than he can visit and has frequent meetings with the rest of the NWAC team to compare notes between areas. He also spends a few days in the field each week, on skis or snowmobiles. Forecasters don't choose the conditions on their field days, they certainly don't always ride in bottomless powder, but Lazzara sees optimism in that.

It can be very interesting to go out and see what the snowpack looks like after it has rained four inches a day. Most backcountry users don't experience this, he said.

Lazzara emphasized that a daily forecast is a writing exercise, that is, a time-based distillation of a large amount of data into a not-too-long, readable and compelling block of text that can make the difference between life or death. Luckily, he has a degree in English, which played a bigger role than expected when he was living the ski-bum lifestyle.

If the forecast is informative, entertaining and well-written, it can be better than a simple, straightforward forecast, but if it is poorly written and way too long, then it's worse, he said. Writing should be accessible to people.

The right tool for the job

With the aim of making forecasts even more accessible, AFAC unveiled its Avy application in November 2023, which has been in preparation for two years. The app provides a platform to view daily avalanche forecasts, weather data, and observations (often called obs by backcountry users) from the field.

NWAC leveraged the technological know-how of software engineers and designers, who are also avid backcountry users, to develop the app. The nonprofit spent $140,000 on development, but NWAC program director Charlotte Guard, who led the initiative, believes it would have cost much more if the work had been outsourced .

Charlotte Garde (Photo courtesy of NWAC)

“We’ve been very fortunate to work with a team of people who are really talented and experienced in their respective roles,” Guard said. We're definitely punching above our weight with the product we've been able to develop.

With over 17,000 app downloads to date, Guard has received mostly positive feedback from users.

The app is the easiest way to view forecast information on a phone, whether you're a snowshoer, sledder or ice climber, whether you're 15 minutes down the road or deep in the back -country, she said. Even if you only ski inland or access the backcountry via ski areas, NWAC has the largest weather station network of its kind, meaning you have access to this wonderful data exchange center.

A nice surprise is that many backcountry users now submit their sightings earlier in the day through Avy; a skier or snowmobiler can write an entry and add photos in the field or at the trailhead, and the sighting will go live once the user is back on duty. This has been a boon for forecasters, who like to incorporate observations into their evening publications, provided the information arrives early enough.

It's important for the public to understand that observing the absence of avalanches is just as valuable as the existence of avalanches, Lazzara said. Some public observations are very sophisticated and contain detailed information about snowpack, weather and avalanches, and some are very simple, but all are very useful.

Lazarra said it's exciting to plan for a center that has grown quickly and implemented new technology for the public. At the same time, being a forecaster is a humbling job. With each publication, he publishes his subjective analysis of myriad data around the world, to be received and judged by thousands of users.

“It’s definitely the coolest job I’ve ever had,” he said. It's also very difficult to do well. I mess up a little bit every day, and it's cool to get involved in that and figure out: what did I miss and what can I do better tomorrow?

Julia Tellman recently moved to Bellingham to spend as much time as possible on two wheels or two boards in a recreational paradise. Contact her at [email protected].