The Blues Brothers, a biography by Daniel DeVise book review





Do the Blues Brothers deserve a book? In the pantheon of gloriously stupid movie comedies derived from Saturday Night Live and The National Lampoon, the 1980 John Belushi-Dan Aykroyd R&B farce ranks a notch below Animal House, Caddyshack, and Ghostbusters. Maybe two notches. An absurdist demolition derby film, most memorable for spotlighting soul-music legends like Aretha Franklin and James Brown and providing an affectionate portrait of Chicago at its most smoggy and seedy. But is it worthy of a book? Probably not. Yet Daniel De Vis argues in his subtitle, The Blues Brothers: An Epic Friendship, the Rise of Improv, and the Making of an American Film Classic, that his book is not just about one film. This is a triple-helix biography of the major contributors to the countercultural comedy revolution of the '60s: SNL, the Lampoon, and the Second City comedy troupe in all its stage and television iterations. It is a story of Hollywood excess, both budgetary and pharmaceutical, that is beyond comprehension. And, at its core, it's the story of a great American bromance, a partnership that was kept alive by one man's creative discipline before crashing on the rocks of another's addictions . De Vis, a journalist and author of books on BB King and Greg LeMond, draws heavily on previously published band biographies: Bob Woodwards 1984 Belushi bio Wired, Tom Shales and James Andrew Millers 2002 Live From New York: An Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live, and two books by Belushi's widow, Judith Belushi Pisano, among others. But De Vis came back and spoke to many leaders as well as secondary and tertiary figures, and he read and listened to every interview. It is a well-researched book. Better still, it's a well-told story, one that rarely loses its focus on a broader view of the many forces that came together to create the comedy. by the baby boom generation For the baby boom generation while engaging the reader in a close-up view of two very different and very funny men. The Blues Brothers reunite with their star duos beginnings: Belushi's childhood in Chicago as the class clown son of Albanian immigrants and Aykroyd's early years in Ottawa, Ontario, where Tourette's syndrome made him the target of bullies. Both men moved through local comedy groups to perform in their respective Chicago and Toronto outposts, but Belushi was seen early on as a comedic force of nature. At the time he met Aykroyd, he was scouting Second City Toronto for The National Lampoon Radio Hour, where he had already become a hot talent. When they first met, Aykroyd told a radio interviewer that he felt the rush you get when you see a beautiful girl. It was a pitting feeling in my stomach. Belushi brought the manic slapstick to the first cast of SNL, and Aykroyd brought the inspired weirdness, remember the Bass-o-Matic? and a deep, abiding love for American R&B, which he quickly passed on to his new best friend. By the time the film The Blues Brothers was made in 1979, Belushi had become a movie star thanks to National Lampoons Animal House, the two had debuted their fedora-and-shades R&B alter egos, Jake and Elwood Blues, on SNL , and Belushis. the use of cocaine and other substances has reached frightening proportions. Indeed, everything about the Blues Brothers filming, which forms the detailed core of De Viss's book, seems staggering even today. Originally budgeted at $5 million, under the direction of John Landis, production ballooned to six times that. Filming the mall car chase alone cost nearly a million dollars. The film set a record for the number of automobiles destroyed in a single film: 103. Was it worth it? Your mileage may vary. For the most part, critics in 1980 hated The Blues Brothers, but audiences embraced it, and it remains a peculiar artifact of Hollywood exaggeration, funny in its confusing excess. The musical numbers are always the best part, and De Vis is right to respond to accusations, then and now, that the film and the Blue Brothers' accompanying concert tours and hit records represented appropriation white cultural heritage of black music in what it most blithely titled. But it also reminds readers that the careers of Franklin, Brown, Ray Charles, and Cab Calloway were all in serious decline, and that the film brought them new audiences and renewed success that lasted well beyond the film. The one thing the author fails to address and it's not just his blind spot, it's how Belushi was allowed to destroy himself while the entertainment industry watched and fans cheered. The Blues Brothers set was awash in cocaine, it literally arrived packaged in film reels and while the studio hired a former Secret Service agent to guard Belushi, the comedian had plenty of star-studded crew members and hangers-on to bury him under the blow. . The picture that De Vis paints is that of a comic genius rushing towards oblivion as fast as he can, fueled by misery, drugs and empowerment. At several points in this book, the reader may pause to wonder why the Blues Brothers' production wasn't simply halted while John Belushi got the help he needed. The unwritten answer is that it would have jeopardized the profitability of the film and its struggling star. The story here is not just that of a film, a friendship and a comic generation. This is a man who became a commodity until he was killed. But that's another book. Ty Burr is the author of the Ty Burrs Watch List movie recommendation newsletter. An epic friendship, the rise of improvisation and the making of a classic of American cinema Atlantic Monthly Press. 400 pages. $28

