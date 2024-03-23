Sleeping dogswhich hits theaters on March 22, concerns a detective suffering from Alzheimer's disease who chooses to reopen a past homicide case, and just as this detective cannot precisely remember what happened during this investigation long ago, Adam Cooper's film assumes neither of its viewers will remember Christopher Nolans Memento or Atom Egoyans Remembertwo films whose model he perfectly follows, but with considerably darker inflections. As a cop searching for answers that seem locked in his unstable mind, Russell Crowe continues to prove he's better than the B-grade projects now thrown his way, but his compelling performance isn't enough to elevate this mystery without surprise.

Roy Freeman (Russell Crowe) wakes up on his couch, dazed, the top of his head wrapped in a bandage. Looking around his living room, he sees numerous pieces of tape with his name, address, directions to other rooms, and the fact that he has Alzheimer's disease written on them. It doesn't make sense that a man in need of such self-written memos could live alone, but flashbacks indicate he is under the care of a doctor who performed an procedure during of which electrodes were implanted in his brain in the hope of stimulating him. new neural pathways that will restore his memory. Barely has he got his bearings when he is called by a lawyer who informs him that Isaac (Pacharo Mzembe), sentenced to death for the murder of university professor Wieder (Marton Csokas), wants to see Roy . Distraught and curious, Roy accepts. During their interview, Isaac convinces Roy that he is innocent of the crime, claiming that despite his confession, he was only in the professor's house that night to rob him, and ended up overhearing Wieders killed at the hands of of another enigmatic assailant.

Isaac encourages Roy to see Richard (Harry Greenwood), who is writing a book about the murder. However, first, the former detective who lost his job due to a disastrous drunk driving accident visits his ex-partner Jimmy (Tommy Flanagan), who claims not to know Richard and says to Roy that they got their man and he should leave him alone. Before he can find Richard, Roy learns that he died of a suspected fentanyl overdose. Through the type of convenient chance encounter that is the stock and trade of this film, he subsequently receives Richard's never-published manuscript. The Book of Mirrors, which fills in big gaps in the story, which director Cooper (working from his and Bill Collages' script) dramatizes in an unreliable flashback. Richard's story revolves around his relationship with Laura (Karen Gillan), whom he describes as his lover as well as Wieder's research assistant. When Richard lost the ability to pay for college, Wieder helped him and, in doing so, drew him into a psychosexual love triangle.

Memory is a fickle thing, Richard intones in voiceover before reflecting on the fact that sometimes the pain is so intense that it is buried deep in the subconscious and memories bubble up in fragments like pieces of a puzzle. This is an indication of quality neon sign about the secret at the heart of Sleeping dogs, and that's without even taking into consideration that, to stimulate his brain, Roy sits in his apartment and puts together an actual puzzle and stares at a broken picture frame whose underlying image is impossible to see. Again, even at this early stage it is so obvious what is happening that the clues highlighted do not spoil things but simply confirm already established conclusions.

Roy soon exposes revelations about the twisted dynamic of Richard, Wieder and Laura, which was full of romantic and professional jealousies and betrayals. Tracking down Laura, who now lives under a different name, the detective realizes that much of this mess has to do with his thesis on memory reconsolidation through accelerated resolution therapy as well as like-minded research by Wieder. Richard, an author of literary memoirs, was also fascinated by questions of perception, because memory is the only thing that concerns anyone in Sleeping dogs. “People make things up all the time. Lie to protect themselves. Make up stories to make them seem bigger than they are, because the reality is too painful,” Laura muses. Forget it, Jimmy tells his old friend as he keeps digging into the past. It's such a funny thing, the mind. The things he can live with, and the things he just can't stand, someone remarks during a momentous face-to-face. However, more than any trauma on display, it's these bold thematic statements that are truly unbearable.

Cooper often photographs Roy with wide-angle lenses (replete with flares) to emphasize the protagonists' distorted POV, and while this formal approach is not subtle, it at least lends a little panache to the proceedings. It's Crowe, however, who really does Sleeping dogs watchable. With his bandage often peeking out from under his tight wool hat, a carefully trimmed white beard covering his face, Crowe inhabits Roy as a man haunted by fear of what might lurk in his troubled psyche and determined to right a wrong he it doesn't completely. understand, and his formidable screen presence is nicely offset by the controlled minimalism of his performance. Avoiding histrionics, he plays Roy as a specter on the trail of other ghosts, and even when the material begins to drown under the weight of its black affectations such as the shadows of the slanted windows that cover Roy and the walls of his house, he doesn't treat his character like a character. archetype of the genre but like a three-dimensional individual lost in a labyrinth.

Sadly, for Roy and everyone else who spends two hours with Sleeping dogs, there is no escaping the telegraphed destination of this journey. Gillan does a second-rate femme fatale routine, Flanagan acts brazenly sleazy, and director Cooper goes out of his way to pepper his dialogue with so many foreshadowing comments that there's little reason to stick around until it's expected (even if it's always loose and messed up). END. Nobody likes it when things get too complicated, Wieder tells Richard, but the real problem is that, with the exception of Crowe's solid, reliable turn, what this unforgettable film needs are precisely the kind of niceties seductive that he fails to deliver.