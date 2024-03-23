Avantika Vandanapu shares her desire to work in Bollywood films







Avantika has made her mark in several Hollywood projects, including “Mean Girls,” “Spin,” and “Senior Years,” among others.

Reflecting on her journey, Avantika shared, “It's truly surreal to come full circle and return to India, from my roots as a child actor to now leading a Hindi series like 'Big Girls Don't Cry “. This coming home feels like a dream. Since my childhood I have been watching Yash Chopra films like Chandni, Veer Zaara, DDLJ, Darr etc. and I fell in love with Indian cinema and developed this desire to work in Bollywood films . I love colors, emotions and happy Indian films and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

“Big Girls Don’t Cry,” a coming-of-age school drama set in a fictional all-girls boarding school.

In 'Big Girls Don't Cry', Avantika plays Leah Joseph, one of the main characters, in a series created by Nitya Mehra and directed by a team including Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia and Kopal Naithani.

The female-led cast includes Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed and Akshita Sood, Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen and Zoya Hussain in key roles, along with Mukul Chadda. Big girls don't cry | Song – Parinda Indian-American actress Avantika Vandanapu, who receives appreciations for her performance in ' Big girls don't cry ', shared her aspiration to be a part of Indian cinema, stating that she grew up watching films like ' Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge » and “Veer Zaara”.Avantika has made her mark in several Hollywood projects, including “Mean Girls,” “Spin,” and “Senior Years,” among others.Reflecting on her journey, Avantika shared, “It's truly surreal to come full circle and return to India, from my roots as a child actor to now leading a Hindi series like 'Big Girls Don't Cry “. This coming home feels like a dream. Since my childhood I have been watching Yash Chopra films like Chandni, Veer Zaara, DDLJ, Darr etc. and I fell in love with Indian cinema and developed this desire to work in Bollywood films . I love colors, emotions and happy Indian films and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”“Big Girls Don’t Cry,” a coming-of-age school drama set in a fictional all-girls boarding school.In 'Big Girls Don't Cry', Avantika plays Leah Joseph, one of the main characters, in a series created by Nitya Mehra and directed by a team including Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia and Kopal Naithani.The female-led cast includes Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed and Akshita Sood, Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen and Zoya Hussain in key roles, along with Mukul Chadda. “Big Girls Don’t Cry” is streaming on the OTT platform from March 14.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/avantika-vandanapu-shares-her-desire-to-work-in-bollywood-films/articleshow/108725287.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos