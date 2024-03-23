Hollywood | Entertainment | daily-tribune.com

HOLLYWOOD — Filming on Tom Cruise's “Mission: Impossible 8,” which has already been filmed in England, Malta, South Africa, Norway and Italy, resumed in February after strikes were resolved. It is no longer called “Dead Reckoning Part Two” and will have a new title when it opens in May 2025.
Cruise's next project will be directed by four-time Oscar winner Alejandro G. Irritu, winner for directing “Birdman” (2014) and “The Revenant” (2015). The title and screenplay, written by Irritu and his “Birdman” co-writers, is an original story created by the 60-year-old director, who excels as a filmmaker despite having attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
The film is Cruise's first in his partnership with Warners, his new studio. However, he plans to continue directing “Mission: Impossible” films, which will bring him back to Paramount.
Speaking of Paramount, they're taking a different direction with the “Transformers” franchise. The live-action franchise began with “Transformers” (2007), starring Shia LaBeouf, and cost $200 million while grossing $710 million. “Dark Side of the Moon” (2011), also starring LaBeouf, cost $195 million and grossed $1.124 billion. Mark Wahlberg starred in “Age of Extinction” in 2014 (cost $210 million with a gross of $1.104 billion) and “The Last Knight” in 2017 (cost $260 million with a gross of only 605.4 million dollars).
Then, in 2018, John Cena and Hailee Steinfeld starred in “Bumblebee,” which cost $135 million and only grossed $468 million. In 2023, Anthony Ramos starred in “Rise of the Beasts” (cost $200 million, but grossed a disappointing $439 million). Paramount's remedy is therefore to transform “Transformers” into an animated feature film with the voices of Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Brian Tyree Henry. Doesn’t that defeat the magic of seeing real “Transformers” transform?
Wait until you read this! The British Board of Film Classification has just “woken up” after 60 years and changed the classification of “Mary Poppins” by Dame Julie Andrews.
The film, re-released in England to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the classic children's film, will now sport a PG rating (parental guidance suggested) due to the use of a single word: “Hottentot”, from Admiral Boom (played by Reginald Owen). ). He uses this term to refer to chimney sweeps whose faces were blackened by soot. It was used by Europeans to refer to the group of nomadic pastoralists in South Africa known as the Khoekhoe. They still live in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces, in the southwest coastal regions of South Africa and Namibia.
Is it absurd that children now have to get permission from their parents to see “Mary Poppins”? Do they really believe that six decades of children have all been corrupted? First Disney had all these problems in Florida and now in England! Just a spoonful of sugar brings down “The Wokeness”!
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.daily-tribune.com/chatsworth_times/entertainment/hollywood/article_19158da2-5802-5eae-a2de-d7e567bfbec7.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related