Filmmaker Mahaveer Jain asks Bollywood to defeat its 3 biggest enemies this Holi: ego, jealousy and greed.





National award-winning filmmaker Mahaveer Jain, known for producing films like Dekh Indian Circus, Malaal, Uunchai, Ram Setu and many others, has called ego, jealousy and greed three biggest enemies of the industry . The producer believes that cinema has the power to take the nation forward and asked the Bollywood industry to overcome these negative emotions for Holi. Mahaveer Jain asks Hindi film industry to overcome ego, jealousy and greed this Holi Mahaveer Jain strongly believes in the power of cinema and wants the industry to use it to strengthen India's global presence. The producer asked the film fraternity to overcome the negative emotions of ego, jealousy and greed for the common good. “I firmly believe that the creative fraternity has immense power to influence the minds of millions in the right direction, hence I humbly request all friends of the industry to come together and stand united to the common good. Let us truly celebrate creativity. and help each other. We can do wonders with the ethics of contribution. Together, let us seize this great opportunity to play a huge constructive role for our country, in the exciting times ahead. he says. Mahaveer Jain explains how the industry can use its soft power to move the nation forward. The filmmaker says: “I am always fascinated by the influence of our industry. We bring joy, love and light into people's lives, we can uplift their spirits. I believe that the creative fraternity can play an important role in leveraging this soft power to move our country forward. Whether it is strengthening our global presence, building the character of our impressionable youth and increasing the happiness quotient of our country, we We can do a lot of things. The coming years will also be an exciting time for the entertainment industry. “We can win the hearts of audiences around the world through our stories. Through the brilliance of cinema, we can spread the treasure of our deep philosophies and ancient wisdom to the world. This will also lay a strong foundation for our generations to come.” he adds. Mahaveer Jain praised Article 370 and Yodha Recently, Jain also spoke about Bollywood's latest releases Article 370 and Yodha and appreciated the efforts of the makers. Talking about the Yami Gautam-directed Article 370, he wrote on Instagram, “It's such an eye-opening film. Unknown facts are told with incredible cinematic brilliance. The narrative is so engaging that it will be remembered for a long time A film which will pleasantly surprise the public and the box office as well. Praising Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starring Yodha, he said, Thank you Karan (Karan Johar – producer of Yodha), Sid, Disha, Shashank (Shashank Khaitan – producer) and team, Yodha deserves everything love. He then shared his nephew Divyansh's reaction after watching the film and said: My nephew Divyansh saw the film last night and was overwhelmed by the film. He was impressed by most elements of the film: the always surprising storyline, the extremely dynamic plot, the unique action sequences, the direction and the incredible performances of all the actors. Also praising the film, the producer revealed: He called Yodha one of the best diversion films in Indian history. And Yodha is a film that will keep the audience in suspense. Meanwhile, in October last year, Mahaveer collaborated with Warner Music India to launch a global peace anthem titled Coming Home, which garnered global appreciation.

