Conor McGregor's performance is a little disjointed in his acting debut in Road House, but from the harrowing fight scenes to the high-speed boat chases, his charisma is evident and the UFC star's magnetic presence ensures a future return to films.
Conor McGregor may be starring in his first Hollywood film, but he's doing so as the highest-paid debut actor, once again breaking records. Just like he did in boxing. Just like he did in MMA.
But amid the glitz and glamor, the burning question remains: Is McGregor's performance as captivating in the 2024 “Road House” remake as it is in combat sports?
First of all, McGregor's entrance on screen is like a hurricane hitting a small town that is chaotic and impossible to ignore. Appearing naked with a smile that screams trouble, McGregor's character Knox immediately establishes himself as the villain you love to hate. He's the kind of villain who kicks puppies and steals chocolate from kids, all while making you laugh.
McGregor's quick wit and irreverent humor shine through as he delivers some of the funniest lines in the film. Frequently making fun of himself and his own career, McGregor demonstrates a refreshing level of self-awareness, making it clear that he doesn't take himself too seriously, especially since it comes to his first acting role.
Subtle nods to the MMA star's character are cleverly scattered throughout Doug Liman's remake. McGregor's character drives around in a sports car reminiscent of his own Lamborghini Aventador, one of nine luxury vehicles in his impressive 2.5 million collection.
McGregor (left) stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal (right) as a bouncer named Jack Dalton, played by Patrick Swayze in the original 1989 film.
From harrowing fight scenes to high-speed boat chases, McGregor throws himself into the action with reckless abandon.
He later suffered minor ribs from a leg injury, paying homage to the time Dustin Poirier broke his left tibia and fibula at UFC 264 in Las Vegas.
But let's be real, McGregor's performance as Knox isn't exactly Oscar-worthy material. He's got charisma and sass to a fault, which isn't surprising given his name has become synonymous with “billionaire strut.”
But when it comes to delivering lines that don't involve trash talk or threats, it's clear there's room for improvement.
McGregor's delivery can feel like watching a fighter trying to reach the final bell after being stunned – it's a little disjointed, a little awkward, but ultimately you can't help but gawk. admire the effort.
With a hunched back and a wild, almost crazy look, one can't help but wonder if the Irishman is acting out or reliving his caged days.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Conor McGregor movie without some breathtaking action sequences, and “Road House” delivers.
McGregor's background in mixed martial arts shines through when he takes on Jake Gyllenhaal as a bouncer named Jack Dalton, played by Patrick Swayze in the original 1989 film.
From harrowing fight scenes to high-speed boat chases, McGregor throws himself into the action with reckless abandon, proving he's just as comfortable throwing punches on screen as he is in the octagon.
With a hunched back and a wild, almost crazed look, one can't help but wonder if the Irishman is acting out or reliving his days in the cage as drool pours from the corner of his mouth in the final scene.
Although opinions will be divided on McGregor's acting debut in “Road House,” one thing is certain: the Irishman's magnetic presence guarantees his return to the screen.
Nonetheless, it's clear that McGregor brings a sense of authenticity and intensity to the fight scenes – executing low leg takedowns and body lock takedowns like they were nothing.
