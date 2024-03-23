Spring is here. Check out these spring and Easter themed events





With spring arriving and Easter fast approaching, several High Desert organizations have scheduled church services, egg hunts, spring festivals and stage productions. Here are some events happening in the High Desert. Staging of the Last Supper The Church for Anyone will present the free stage production of The Whip, The Hammer & The Cross at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30 at 18628 Seneca Road in Apple Valley. EGGstravaganza The City of Apple Valley will host the annual Sharon Frazier Easter Egg Hunt and Eggstravaganza in partnership with the Apple Valley Optimist Club, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, March 30, at the James Woody Community Center Park, at 13467 Navajo Road. The free event will include age-appropriate egg hunts, games, entertainment and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Lone wolf colony Easter celebration Lone Wolf Colony will host its 4th annual Easter celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at 23200 Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley. The free event will include an egg hunt, food, games, prizes, pony rides, bounce houses, vendors and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Hoppy Easter Adventure The 2nd annual Hoppy Easter Adventure is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at Billies Kitchen, 224 N. Seventh Avenue in Barstow. The event will include music, games, a bounce house, prizes and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Annual Second Chance Easter Event The annual High Desert Second Chances Easter event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at 16666 Smoke Tree Street in Hesperia. The celebration will include train rides for children, free face painting, merchandise booths, specialty booths, raffles, prizes, vendors and giveaways. Entrance to the property is through the Chestnut Street gate. Public parking is located along Chestnut Street at Avenues C and A. To register atannual Easter eventvisitfacebook.com/HighDesertSecondChanceOrganization. Hesperia Recreation and Park District Easter Celebration The Hesperia Recreation and Park District will host its Easter celebration at 10 a.m. March 30 at Hesperia Community Park, 10200 Datura Road. The free event includes age-appropriate egg hunts, bounce houses and photos with the Easter Bunny. Each child must bring a basket. For more information, call 760-244-5488 or visit HesperiaParks.com. Eggstra Easter Special Event The Victor Valley Rescue Mission will kick off the spring season with its special annual Eggstra Easter event, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at Calvary Chapel in Victorville, 15081 Center Street. The event will include free candy, hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, nachos, jump room, crafts, games, vendors, live music and a message of hope. For more information, call 760-241-0778. Spring Festival Victorville city officials announced its “Egg-Stra” spring fun festival will be scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 30 at Hook Park, 14973 Joshua Street. The free event will include a kids zone, food and prizes. Egg hunts by age will also be offered. For vendor participation and egg hunt tickets, visitVictorvilleCA.gov/Recreationnot. For more information, call 760-245-5551. Calvary Chapel Easter Sunday Calvary Chapel of the High Desert has scheduled an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds, 14800 Seventh Street in Victorville. Also, services at 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at the church at 14740 Eucalyptus Street in Hesperia. Please check times with organizers before attending any of the listed weekend events. Other events may be added as information becomes available. Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz can be reached at 760-951-6227 or [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vvdailypress.com/story/entertainment/holiday/2024/03/22/spring-is-here-check-out-these-spring-and-easter-themed-events/73050029007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos