Scream Franchises' Potential Supernatural Storyline Gets Brutal Response From Villain Actor

Shout franchise entering supernatural territory. The iconic Billy Loomis actor believes that taking such a route would risk alienating the horror property's fan base, which he believes is connected to the films because of their grounded and realistic stories.

While some might argue that Ulrich's return in the final two films might border on the supernatural, the franchise has found creative ways to avoid jumping into that territory and stay grounded in reality.



Skeet Ulrich wonders if he thinks the Shout the franchise is expected to add a supernatural touch to a future installment. The actor played Billy Loomis, one of two teenage perpetrators of the killing spree taking place under the iconic Ghostface mask that sweeps the small town of Woodsboro in Wes Craven's 1996 self-aware slasher film. Ulrich will later reprise his role in a clever twist in 2022's fifth installment, as a new generation is swept away when a new Ghostface copycat killer attempts to recapture the original spirit from the first case. While Scream 7 is slowly being put in place despite certain complications, Ulrich spoke about what the next installments could contain by speaking to ComicBook.com. When asked if the franchise should ever invoke the supernatural in its storyline, the actor firmly stated that he believes a big appeal for audiences is its realistic and grounded nature, and that exploiting elements Supernatural might prove too far for some fans. Check out Ulrich's full response below:

I do not think so. I think that's what's made it so successful — and when I sign conventions throughout the year, the fan base is rabid, rabid, rabid, I've never seen anything like it — – and I think what interests them is that it could be their neighbor. You do not know. But I think if you go outside of what's possible and plausible in most people's minds, you lose a lot of that target audience, so I don't know if that's necessarily a direction they could go in make it out. They can get away with a lot of things, but I don't know about this one.

THE Shout The franchise doesn't need a supernatural touch

Shout has experimented with its rules since its debut, with the first film being a slasher where its actors were aware of the tropes of the genre they were in, rewarding horror fans while endearing its actors to viewers. As the franchise progressed, it used its own in-universe slasher series, Stab!, inspired by the frenzy of the first film, to comment on the making of the film and the impact of media on viewers, while later episodes turned to social media and toxic fandom. The result is a world that has both incredible depth, but not enough that the sense of realism is shattered. Related Scream Movies in Order: How to Watch the Horror Franchise in Chronological Order Scream reinvented the slasher genre in 1996, and here are its TV series sequels and spin-offs in correct chronological order.

Furthermore, Shout's experimentation has already been creative enough to feature the return of long-lost characters without magical or scientific resurrection. Not only did Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) leave one last piece of advice from beyond the grave in Scream 3, but Ulrich himself returned in vision form to his daughter Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) as opposed to a physical rebirth, but nonetheless played a key role in the main plot. While Shout fans are hoping for the return of Stu (Matthew Lillard) despite his crushing end, a supernatural revival is probably the last possibility creatives would consider. As the future of the franchise gets back on course with Scream 7 bringing back Neve Campbell and original writer Kevin Williamson to direct, Ulrich's comments are sure to resonate with fans. The star's experience with the fandom makes it clear that he not only recognizes the incredible popularity of the franchise, but also what keeps audiences invested. Thus, Ulrich's desire to preserve Shout Grounded is a good look at what would work for the next chapter of the franchise.

