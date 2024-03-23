Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are parents again

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have welcomed their second child, a boy they named Cardinal.

We are blessed and excited, the actress and rocker wrote on Instagram Friday evening.

He's awesome and we're all so happy he's here! For the children's safety and privacy, we won't post any photos – but he is really cute. We feel so blessed and grateful. We are sending lots of love from our family to yours. Best wishes and good afternoon!!

Diaz, 51, and Madden, 45, had their first child, a daughter named Raddix, in 2019, via surrogate, after years of fertility treatment.

THE Charlie's Angels The star was delighted to be a mother.

I love being a mother. This is the best, best, best part of my life, she said Entertainment tonight in 2020. I'm so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to do it with Benj and we're having the best time. I am delighted. I can not believe it.

She also spoke about having a child later in life and her career.

I wouldn't have been the mother I am now if I had chosen to do this at any other time in my life, she told Sirius XM. I empathize with so many mothers who can't, who have to go to work, you know, whatever they do. I feel so much for them and their kids and all that, but it really takes a village to do this.