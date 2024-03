Today in Entertainment History: 'Surfin' USA' Released | Ap

On March 23, 1950, the Academy Award for Best Picture was awarded to All The Kings Men. Broderick Crawford was named best actor. Olivia de Havilland won the Best Actress award. The Oscar for best song went to Mona Lisa. In 1963, the Beach Boys released the single Surfin USA. In 1964, John Lennon's first book, In His Own Write, was published. In 1973, Yoko Ono was granted permission to live permanently in the United States. In 1978, The Police signed a deal with A&M Records. In 1985, singer Billy Joel and model Christie Brinkley were married in New York. They divorced in 1994. In 1987, the first Soul Train Music Awards were held in Santa Monica, California. Cameo won album of the year for Word Up and Gregory Abbott won best single for Shake You Down. In 1991, Elton John joined George Michael on stage in London for a duet of Dont Let The Sun Go Down On Me. It was recorded and released as a single. In 1993, Across The Borderline, Willie Nelson's 35th album for Columbia Records, was released. Today's birthdays: Director Mark Rydell (“On Golden Pond”) turns 95. Singer Chaka Khan is 71 years old. Actress Amanda Plummer is 67 years old. Actress Catherine Keener is 65 years old. Actor Hope Davis (The Matador, About Schmidt) is 60 years old. Actor Richard Grieco (21 Jump Street) is 59 years old. Yankee Gray drummer Kevin Griffin is 59 years old. Actor Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Two and A Half Men) is 58 years old. Singer-keyboardist Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz is 56 years old. Kelly Perine (per-EEN') (Knight Squad, One on One) is 55 years old. Drummer John Humphrey of the Nixons is 54 years old. Bandleader Reggie Watts (The Late Late Show with James Corden) is 52 years old. Actor Randall Park (The Interview, Fresh Off The Boat) is 50 years old. Actress Michelle Monaghan is 48 years old. Actor Keri Russell is 48 years old. Actor Brandon J. Dirden (For Life) is 46 years old. Gossip blogger Perez Hilton is 46 years old. Marshall Dyllon singer Paul Martin is 46 years old. Actor Nicholle Tom (The Nanny) is 46 years old. Country singer Brett Young is 43 years old. Actor Ben Rappaport (“Ozark”, The Good Wife) is 38 years old.

