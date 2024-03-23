Column: Excitement grows for UP State Fair | News, Sports, Jobs





ESCANABA — As the calendar draws closer to the highly anticipated annual UP State Fair, residents across the region are eagerly preparing for a whirlwind of excitement, entertainment and agricultural showcases. With a 96-year tradition rooted in culture and community spirit, the event promises to provide a memorable experience for participants of all ages. The UP State Fair has long been a cornerstone of local pride and celebration. From thrilling rides to mouth-watering fairground fare to grandstand shows sponsored by the Island Resort and Casino, the 144-acre fairgrounds are ready to come alive with the smells, sights, sounds and tastes of this favorite annual event. Preparations for one of the Upper Peninsula's largest events have been underway for months – in fact, before the 2023 fair doors closed – with exhibitors diligently preparing their prized livestock, artisans perfecting their crafts and cooking enthusiasts perfecting their recipes. Exhibitors from around the world are ready to showcase their talents and creations, vying for top honors and recognition in a multitude of categories. Businesses across the region have also joined in the excitement, preparing to showcase their products and services to the thousands of visitors expected to come through the doors August 12-18. The Ruth Butler Building Marketplace will be full of show favorites from new and returning vendors. With an impact of more than $5,000,000, the fair constitutes a dynamic center of economic and commercial activity. For families and children, the fair represents a playground of endless possibilities with carnival rides and games provided by Skerbeck Entertainment Group, a petting zoo and interactive robotics exhibits promising hours of wholesome fun. From the excitement of Midway and other free attractions to the timeless charm of agricultural displays, there truly is something for everyone. As the countdown to opening approaches, impatience continues to build. In 142 more days, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the magic of the UP State Fair. With its rich tapestry of tradition, culture and friendship, the fair serves as a shining beacon of the important connection between agriculture and community. ——— Vickie Micheau is executive director of the Delta County Chamber of Commerce Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailypress.net/news/business-news/2024/03/column-excitement-is-building-for-the-u-p-state-fair/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos