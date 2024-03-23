Choose your mood with big laughs and a little blues in CT

Some fun people can be found in Connecticut this week, including Jo Koy, Fortune Feimster, Your Moms House podcaster Christina P. and the latest double bill Playhouse on Park Comedy Nite.

It's also a good week for blues, sad country songs and soulful southern rock, with Robert Cray playing Garde Arts Center and Infinity Hall Norfolk, Hailey Whitters at Toads Place, the Roots & Boots tour with Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin. Raye at Foxwoods and the Allman Brothers Band of Brothers Tribute at Infinity Hall Hartford.

Choose your mood; if you're too happy or too gloomy, you know you can easily change that mood elsewhere.

Here are some of the top things to do this week in the Connecticut arts

Robert Cray

Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London

Infinity Room, 20 Greenwoods Road West, Norfolk

One of the great modern blues guitarists has been modern for half a century now. Robert Cray's Groovin 50 Years tour, with opening act Vance Gilbert, brings his soaring guitar to two venues this week. March 24 at 7 p.m. ($39-$95. gardearts.org).Also March 29 at 8 p.m. at Infinity Hall Norfolk, where seating is sold on a standing room only basis, is available for $85. (infinityhall.com).

Christine P.

Ridgefield Theater, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield

Popular Your Moms House podcaster Christina P., who co-hosts the parenting-themed show with her husband Tom Segura, will do a stand-up style performance on March 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse. $50 to $60. ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jo Koy

Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Boulevard, Uncasville

Did Jo Koy deserve all the scorn heaped upon him when he hosted the Golden Globes this year? Judge his comedic skills for yourself by watching his half-dozen Comedy Central specials and see him perform live March 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena. $81.20 to $92.45. mohegansun.com.

Banff Mountain Film Festival

The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is a special showcase of a certain type of cinema, one that amazes with its magnificent depictions of hard-to-reach parts of the world. The short adventures are filmed by cyclists, cavers, paragliders and mountaineers. The Bushnell hosts the latest touring version of the festival, hailing from Colorado. March 28 at 7 p.m., $31 to $46. bushnell.org.

'Chitrangada'

Yale Off Broadway Theater, 42 Broadway, New Haven

The Yale Bengali Student Association is staging a rare American production of a classic 1892 play Nritya-Nya (dance-based drama) by Rabindranath Tagore, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913. It is based on the myth of Indian princess Chitrangada, a story also found in the Mahabharata. The performance contains English language and subtitles. March 28-30 at 8 p.m. Free. yaleconnect.yale.edu.

Fortune Feimster

The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford

Comedian Fortune Feimster is making her latest of many trips to Connecticut, this time to Bushnells Belding Theater. You may know her from the podcast What a Joke with Papa and Fortune or the television series The Mindy Project or The L Word: Generation Q. March 29 at 7 p.m., $39 to $79. bushnell.org.

Hailey Whitters

Toads Place, 300 York Street, New Haven

Nashville-based country singer Hailey Whitters, an Iowa native, has frequently collaborated with Lori McKenna and released three solo albums, including Black Sheep, The Dream and Raised. She plays Toads Place, not known for its country music bookings, on March 29 at 7:30 p.m. Lauren Watkins opens. $25, $20 in advance. toadsplace.com/.

Roots and Boots Tour

Foxwoods Resort Casino, 350 Shoreline Trolley Boulevard, Mashantucket

Three key artists of 1990s country music, Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye, reunite for a tour. Among them, they have had dozens of hits on the country charts. Tips include “There's Nothing Wrong With Radio”, “It's As Close As I'll Get To Loving You”, “Kiss This” and “You Gotta Stand For Something”, Kershaws known for ” She Don't Know She's Beautiful, “Cadillac Style”, “Anywhere but Here” and “National Working Woman's Holiday” and Raye gave us “Love, Me”, “In This Life”, “My Kind of Girl” and “I Can Still Feel You”. March 29 at 8 p.m. at Foxwoods Premier Theater. $55.75 to $96.75. foxwoods.com.

Comedy evening

Theater on Park, 244 Park Road, West Hartford

The latest night of stand-up comedy at the Playhouse on Park delivers the witty insights of Chris Tabb and Mike Hanley. The performance hall sets up a few seats on stage right next to the actors. March 30 at 8:20 p.m. playhouseonpark.org.

Lip scar

The Webster, 31 Webster Street, Hartford

Young rapper and TikTok sensation Scar Lip, of Glizzy Gobbler and This is New York fame, will perform March 30 at 8 p.m. at Webster Underground. $25, $35 early entry, $85 VIP package with hospitality, $400 VIP booth for up to five people. thewebsterct.com.

Band of brothers

Infinity Room, 32 Front Street, Hartford

If you saw The Cher Show Broadway musical tour this month at the Bushnell, you saw an actor impersonating Gregg Allman of the Allman Brothers and singing some of his hits. A much more complete and credible representation of the Allman Brothers style comes to Infinity Hall Hartford this week thanks to Band of Brothers, an ensemble steeped in the sounds of southern rock. Band of Brothers features members of North Mississippi Allstars, Pink Talking Fish, Neighbor, Dub Apocalypse, Peter Wolf's Midnight Travelers, Dickey Betts & Great Southern, Slightly Stoopid, Sonya Rae Taylor and A Band of Killers. Specifically, the players are guitarists Johnny Trama and Ryan Taylor, bassist Jesse Williams, drummer Tom Arey, percussionist Brendan Tommaney and keyboardist/vocalist Matt Zeiner. $25. infinityhall.com.