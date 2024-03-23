Entertainment
Choose your mood with big laughs and a little blues in CT
Some fun people can be found in Connecticut this week, including Jo Koy, Fortune Feimster, Your Moms House podcaster Christina P. and the latest double bill Playhouse on Park Comedy Nite.
It's also a good week for blues, sad country songs and soulful southern rock, with Robert Cray playing Garde Arts Center and Infinity Hall Norfolk, Hailey Whitters at Toads Place, the Roots & Boots tour with Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin. Raye at Foxwoods and the Allman Brothers Band of Brothers Tribute at Infinity Hall Hartford.
Choose your mood; if you're too happy or too gloomy, you know you can easily change that mood elsewhere.
Here are some of the top things to do this week in the Connecticut arts
Robert Cray
Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London
Infinity Room, 20 Greenwoods Road West, Norfolk
One of the great modern blues guitarists has been modern for half a century now. Robert Cray's Groovin 50 Years tour, with opening act Vance Gilbert, brings his soaring guitar to two venues this week. March 24 at 7 p.m. ($39-$95. gardearts.org).Also March 29 at 8 p.m. at Infinity Hall Norfolk, where seating is sold on a standing room only basis, is available for $85. (infinityhall.com).
Christine P.
Ridgefield Theater, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield
Popular Your Moms House podcaster Christina P., who co-hosts the parenting-themed show with her husband Tom Segura, will do a stand-up style performance on March 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse. $50 to $60. ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Jo Koy
Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Boulevard, Uncasville
Did Jo Koy deserve all the scorn heaped upon him when he hosted the Golden Globes this year? Judge his comedic skills for yourself by watching his half-dozen Comedy Central specials and see him perform live March 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena. $81.20 to $92.45. mohegansun.com.
Banff Mountain Film Festival
The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford
The Banff Mountain Film Festival is a special showcase of a certain type of cinema, one that amazes with its magnificent depictions of hard-to-reach parts of the world. The short adventures are filmed by cyclists, cavers, paragliders and mountaineers. The Bushnell hosts the latest touring version of the festival, hailing from Colorado. March 28 at 7 p.m., $31 to $46. bushnell.org.
'Chitrangada'
Yale Off Broadway Theater, 42 Broadway, New Haven
The Yale Bengali Student Association is staging a rare American production of a classic 1892 play Nritya-Nya (dance-based drama) by Rabindranath Tagore, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913. It is based on the myth of Indian princess Chitrangada, a story also found in the Mahabharata. The performance contains English language and subtitles. March 28-30 at 8 p.m. Free. yaleconnect.yale.edu.
Fortune Feimster
The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford
Comedian Fortune Feimster is making her latest of many trips to Connecticut, this time to Bushnells Belding Theater. You may know her from the podcast What a Joke with Papa and Fortune or the television series The Mindy Project or The L Word: Generation Q. March 29 at 7 p.m., $39 to $79. bushnell.org.
Hailey Whitters
Toads Place, 300 York Street, New Haven
Nashville-based country singer Hailey Whitters, an Iowa native, has frequently collaborated with Lori McKenna and released three solo albums, including Black Sheep, The Dream and Raised. She plays Toads Place, not known for its country music bookings, on March 29 at 7:30 p.m. Lauren Watkins opens. $25, $20 in advance. toadsplace.com/.
Roots and Boots Tour
Foxwoods Resort Casino, 350 Shoreline Trolley Boulevard, Mashantucket
Three key artists of 1990s country music, Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye, reunite for a tour. Among them, they have had dozens of hits on the country charts. Tips include “There's Nothing Wrong With Radio”, “It's As Close As I'll Get To Loving You”, “Kiss This” and “You Gotta Stand For Something”, Kershaws known for ” She Don't Know She's Beautiful, “Cadillac Style”, “Anywhere but Here” and “National Working Woman's Holiday” and Raye gave us “Love, Me”, “In This Life”, “My Kind of Girl” and “I Can Still Feel You”. March 29 at 8 p.m. at Foxwoods Premier Theater. $55.75 to $96.75. foxwoods.com.
Comedy evening
Theater on Park, 244 Park Road, West Hartford
The latest night of stand-up comedy at the Playhouse on Park delivers the witty insights of Chris Tabb and Mike Hanley. The performance hall sets up a few seats on stage right next to the actors. March 30 at 8:20 p.m. playhouseonpark.org.
Lip scar
The Webster, 31 Webster Street, Hartford
Young rapper and TikTok sensation Scar Lip, of Glizzy Gobbler and This is New York fame, will perform March 30 at 8 p.m. at Webster Underground. $25, $35 early entry, $85 VIP package with hospitality, $400 VIP booth for up to five people. thewebsterct.com.
Band of brothers
Infinity Room, 32 Front Street, Hartford
If you saw The Cher Show Broadway musical tour this month at the Bushnell, you saw an actor impersonating Gregg Allman of the Allman Brothers and singing some of his hits. A much more complete and credible representation of the Allman Brothers style comes to Infinity Hall Hartford this week thanks to Band of Brothers, an ensemble steeped in the sounds of southern rock. Band of Brothers features members of North Mississippi Allstars, Pink Talking Fish, Neighbor, Dub Apocalypse, Peter Wolf's Midnight Travelers, Dickey Betts & Great Southern, Slightly Stoopid, Sonya Rae Taylor and A Band of Killers. Specifically, the players are guitarists Johnny Trama and Ryan Taylor, bassist Jesse Williams, drummer Tom Arey, percussionist Brendan Tommaney and keyboardist/vocalist Matt Zeiner. $25. infinityhall.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.courant.com/2024/03/23/choose-your-mood-with-big-laughs-and-a-bit-of-the-blues-this-week-in-ct-arts/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Choose your mood with big laughs and a little blues in CT
- Table Tennis WTT Series 2024 (Feeder Beirut II) – Table Tennis Results Database
- Harbor announces settlement with Fashion Blacksmith | News
- WhatsApp is rolling out AI-powered tools to enable exciting new features
- 22 years of justice denied
- Imran Khan's party to hold protest against allegations of vote fraud in February 8 elections – World News
- Trump could see a $3 billion corporate merger and still lose properties
- Losing candidate in Indonesian presidential election demands re-vote, alleging fraud
- Europe DMA: Cloudy view from Athens
- A Ripple Becomes a Wave: Inspiring Water Activism | Waterloo News
- Short-term gain, long-term pain? – The diplomat
- Column: Excitement grows for UP State Fair | News, Sports, Jobs