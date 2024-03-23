The art and science of cartography is the focus of Cordata Gallery's new exhibition





We often forget that cards are a remarkable technological feat And artistic talent. Cordata Gallery highlights this dichotomy with its new exhibition, Charting the World: A Journey Through Old and New Maps, which opens to the public on Saturday, March 23. By showcasing rare historical maps, map-related artwork, and contemporary technologies, the exhibition highlights how cartography influences society's perception of the world throughout history and today. The exhibition is made possible through a private collection of rare and historic maps that would otherwise not be accessible to the public. Their inclusion elevates Charting the World from an exhibition to an incredible opportunity for public discussion and learning. Case in point: did you know that in the 16th century the world thought California was an island? The exhibition's anchor image, Edward Wells' A New Map of the Terraqueous Globe (1690), is a double-hemisphere, double-page engraved map that depicts California as an island and marks much of the world as parts still unknown. It takes the viewer through an extensive exhibition of historical maps from around the world, as well as past and present maps of Whatcom County. Beyond the focus on historical maps, Charting the World brings together three local artists Hannah L. Rivers, Chuck Kitterman, and David Syre in a conversation about the history of cartography. Chuck Kitterman has mapped many familiar places in and around Bellingham. His work will be exhibited for the first time in a gallery during “Charting the World”. (Image courtesy of Cordata Gallery) Accomplished cartographer Chuck Kitterman is responsible for many of Bellingham's maps. Kitterman uses cutting-edge GPS technology as well as ground research, often traveling to remote wilderness areas for his work. His in-depth, precise and stunning maps of the Salish Sea, Lummi Island, Olympic Peninsula and San Juan Islands will be displayed on canvas in a gallery for the first time. “Maps to Mars” by David Syre. (Image courtesy of Cordata Gallery) The expansive and challenging work of artist and Cordata Gallery owner David Syres is deeply rooted in the landscapes he encounters. Syre often creates spontaneously, but also mixes topographical information into his work and even maps environments that cannot be mapped, for example space in his paintings. In doing so, it exploits the mysterious and still evolving qualities of cartography. Hannah L. Rivers has a background in dance and her multi-media works are based in movement and embodiment. It summarizes the topography through rich colors, detailed patterns, and aerial and satellite views of locations. In the exhibition, Rivers' work, Carrara Marble Quarry, Tuscany Italy, 2021, sits alongside her work, Dadaab Refugee Camps, Dadaab Kenya, 2019, both of which appear familiar but completely unrecognizable, prompting the audience to think about how we recognize and interact with places. The work of Kitterman, Syre, and Rivers takes on a different hue when surrounded by local maps, such as Cordata before and after development; as well as historical maps, including a map with handwritten notes by the famous 18th century cartographer Captain Cook. Hannah L. Rivers, “Cararra Marble Quarry.” (Image courtesy of Cordata Gallery) “Dadaab Refugee Camps” by Hannah L. Rivers. (Image courtesy of Cordata Gallery) In an era that increasingly values ​​a return to physical objects, Charting the World is an exhibition of the moment. It seamlessly blends the new and the old in surprising and necessary ways. Additionally, viewers will enjoy local artists' exploration of physical place in their work, as well as the deep connection between human emotion, science and craft. Charting the World is on view at the Cordata gallery from March 23 to May 18. All works by local artists will be for sale, while historical maps are for viewing pleasure only. The community is invited to attend the opening reception starting at 46 p.m. on March 23. Information: cordatagallery.com. Editor's Note: David Syre is the sole owner of Cascadia Daily News.

